Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe keeps western diplomats away from Lukashenko

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe broke with established protocol on Tuesday after western diplomats were not invited to a state banquet in honour of visiting Belarusian authoritarian Alexander Lukashenko, emphasizing tensions over Russia's war on Ukraine.

Zimbabwe's government cited space limitations for failing to invite the diplomats, although African, Middle Eastern and Asian ambassadors were in attendance.

Belarus, which like Russia shares a border with Ukraine, is Russia's strongest ally in the war.

It remains unclear if the western diplomats, whose countries are channeling weapons to Ukraine, would have accepted the invitation. Zimbabwe's foreign affairs ministry may also have made a pre-emptive move to avert headlines of a snub by the diplomats, if they chose to boycott.

George Charamba, the spokesman for the presidency, claimed the invites did not go out to the diplomats due to limited space.

"It's the prerogative of the host to invite and not to invite depending on the numbers that venues can accommodate and depending on the event," Charamba told ZimLive.

"Diplomats are aware that they are not always invited to all functions hosted in their area of accreditation. The host country of course always appreciates attendance by diplomats whenever it sends out invitations."

Zimbabwe, considered a pariah in the west over human rights abuses and official corruption, has found friends in tyrannical regimes, including Belarus.

Often exchanging its mineral wealth for loans and bailouts, corrupt middlemen in countries like Belarus have also struck gold in Zimbabwe as their dodgy deals are given a government seal of approval and implemented.

Earlier Tuesday, Lukashenko and Mnangagwa oversaw the signing of eight agreements including the second phase of a farm mechanisation programme through which farming implements worth millions of dollars have been delivered to Zimbabwe, but often ending up at the farms of political elites and their families.

Lukashenko has been in power since 1994. His term was renewed in 2020, in elections widely denounced as a sham. The vote triggered mass opposition protests, and Lukashenko's government responded with a violent crackdown on demonstrations with authorities arresting more than 35,000 and brutally beating thousands.

In 2005, the United States identified Belarus along with Zimbabwe as some of the world's "outposts of tyranny." In a report released in January this year, Human Rights Watch said Belarus was a "zone of repression."

"Over the past year, Belarusian authorities kept up a systematic and widespread crackdown on civil society and dissent, forcing more civic activists, journalists, and other critics to flee the country," said Tanya Lokshina, associate Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "The country has become a zone of raging repression and absolute impunity for rights violations."

Source - ZimLive

Must Read

Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

4 hrs ago | 540 Views

Police spokesperson subpoenaed to testify in Mahere police 'baby murder' tweet

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo mayor wants city's road rehab programme scrapped

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Measles vaccination campaign rolled out

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF and the opposition fooled by the vendors in virtually every urban area

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

11 hrs ago | 862 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

12 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

16 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

16 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

16 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

16 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

16 hrs ago | 641 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

16 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

16 hrs ago | 463 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

16 hrs ago | 371 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Midlands inches closer to 2030 rural electrification target

16 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF commissions borehole twice

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

How some people make money by analysing betting odds

16 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Biti's ConCourt application frivolous'

16 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Civil servants forced to buy Zanu-PF cards'

16 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe desperately needs leadership renewal

16 hrs ago | 247 Views

Hichilema must push Zimbabwe diaspora vote case

16 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

16 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimasco readies to commence production

16 hrs ago | 106 Views

Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

16 hrs ago | 258 Views

Theileriosis kills hundreds of cattle in Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chiwenga in Tanzania

16 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko to visit Victoria Falls today

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Gold thief killed at girlfriend's house

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

22 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

22 hrs ago | 807 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

23 hrs ago | 402 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa government

23 hrs ago | 2162 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

23 hrs ago | 1086 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

24 hrs ago | 367 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

24 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

31 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 3145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days