Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A High Court judge was unhurt after gunmen opened fire at her vehicle in Harare on Tuesday night, police said.

Justice Emilia Muchawa was meters from her home in Goodhope, Westgate, when two men whose unmarked vehicle was parked close to the house jumped out and shot at her official Range Rover.

The judge did not stop but drove on at high speed and sought refuge at Justice Chinembiri Bhunu's house nearby, ZimLive heard.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "We are investigating a shooting incident at the judge's house and we will share more details in due course."

Judicial Service Commission secretary Walter Chikwana said: "We have received a report of an incident at Justice Machawa's house. Because it happened at night we're yet to hear from the judge, and we also expect a briefing from the police about their initial findings."

Chikwana said they took the security of judges very seriously and hoped the police investigation would bring clarity whether the incident was a carjacking attempt or a planned hit.

Chikwana said "ordinarily every judge has VIP protection" as he declined to comment on Justice Muchawa's security arrangements at the time until he had received a full incident report.

Justice Muchawa was sworn in as a judge in July 2021.

In August last year, she granted an application by jailed opposition MP Job Sikhala who wanted prison authorities barred from interfering with his right to consult lawyers in private.

The judge has also heard the Doves ownership dispute as well as the fight for the control of the African Apostolic Church (Vapostora VeAfrica) founded by Paul Mwazha.

Source - ZimLive

Must Read

Zimbabwe keeps western diplomats away from Lukashenko

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Police spokesperson subpoenaed to testify in Mahere police 'baby murder' tweet

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo mayor wants city's road rehab programme scrapped

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Measles vaccination campaign rolled out

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zanu-PF and the opposition fooled by the vendors in virtually every urban area

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

11 hrs ago | 862 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

12 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

16 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

16 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

16 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

16 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

16 hrs ago | 641 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

16 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

16 hrs ago | 463 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

16 hrs ago | 371 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Midlands inches closer to 2030 rural electrification target

16 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF commissions borehole twice

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

How some people make money by analysing betting odds

16 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Biti's ConCourt application frivolous'

16 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Civil servants forced to buy Zanu-PF cards'

16 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe desperately needs leadership renewal

16 hrs ago | 247 Views

Hichilema must push Zimbabwe diaspora vote case

16 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

16 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimasco readies to commence production

16 hrs ago | 106 Views

Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

16 hrs ago | 258 Views

Theileriosis kills hundreds of cattle in Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chiwenga in Tanzania

16 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko to visit Victoria Falls today

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Gold thief killed at girlfriend's house

16 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

22 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

22 hrs ago | 807 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

23 hrs ago | 402 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa government

23 hrs ago | 2161 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

23 hrs ago | 1086 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

24 hrs ago | 367 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

24 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

31 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 3145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days