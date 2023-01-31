Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

News / National

by Staff reporter

A High Court judge was unhurt after gunmen opened fire at her vehicle in Harare on Tuesday night, police said.Justice Emilia Muchawa was meters from her home in Goodhope, Westgate, when two men whose unmarked vehicle was parked close to the house jumped out and shot at her official Range Rover.The judge did not stop but drove on at high speed and sought refuge at Justice Chinembiri Bhunu's house nearby, ZimLive heard.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "We are investigating a shooting incident at the judge's house and we will share more details in due course."Judicial Service Commission secretary Walter Chikwana said: "We have received a report of an incident at Justice Machawa's house. Because it happened at night we're yet to hear from the judge, and we also expect a briefing from the police about their initial findings."Chikwana said they took the security of judges very seriously and hoped the police investigation would bring clarity whether the incident was a carjacking attempt or a planned hit.Chikwana said "ordinarily every judge has VIP protection" as he declined to comment on Justice Muchawa's security arrangements at the time until he had received a full incident report.Justice Muchawa was sworn in as a judge in July 2021.In August last year, she granted an application by jailed opposition MP Job Sikhala who wanted prison authorities barred from interfering with his right to consult lawyers in private.The judge has also heard the Doves ownership dispute as well as the fight for the control of the African Apostolic Church (Vapostora VeAfrica) founded by Paul Mwazha.