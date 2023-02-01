Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Belarus credited for Zimbabwe's bumper wheat harvest

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has attributed the country's bumper wheat harvest last season to the modernisation and mechanisation of the country's agriculture sector thanks to machinery and equipment from Belarus.

He said despite the illegal Western economic sanctions, the country had achieved food security, shaming detractors who wanted Zimbabwe on its knees.

The President said Zimbabwe stood ready to welcome more investment from Belarus consistent with the Second Republic's "Zimbabwe is Open for Business"  mantra that has brought investors from across the world.

President Mnangagwa said this on Tuesday night while delivering a speech during a banquet he hosted for his Belarusian counterpart President Aleksandr Lukashenko, at State House in Harare.

"My Government and the people of Zimbabwe attest to the increased production and output on account of the technology and expertise that our Belarusian partners have shared with us. This is more pronounced in the agriculture sector where our recent bumper wheat harvest benefited from increased tillage and harvesting capacity enabled by mechanisation from Belarus," said President Mnangagwa.

"I am a wheat farmer, a big one for that matter. My Minister of Agriculture can attest to that. I put over 4 000 tonnes of wheat alone. That was grown by mechanisation, combine harvesters from Belarus.

"My dear brother ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business.' We stand ready to welcome more Belarusian companies to take advantage of the abundant investment opportunities in our country.

"Taking a leaf from Belarusian companies who have been exhibiting at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, I challenge our private sector across the various sectors of the economy to enhance co-operation, partnerships, and joint ventures with the private sector in Belarus for mutual benefit."

He said the establishment of diplomatic ties had spawned closer co-operation between the two countries.

"I am confident that these diplomatic missions will facilitate closer people-to-people co-operation and broaden the scope of our bilateral, economic, scientific as well as technical co-operation and partnerships.

"Allow me to convey Zimbabwe's sincere gratitude to the Government of Belarus for the investment and support related to agriculture, mining and disaster preparedness. The facilities and interventions by Belarus have enabled our country to boost capacity in these and other fields despite sanctions."

President Mnangagwa noted that their bilateral talks with President Lukashenko allowed them to review the full spectrum of the two countries' relations at bilateral and international levels.

"It is commendable that we resolved to move our countries forward on a solid legal framework through the signing of the Agreement for the Establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission of Co-operation. The signing of other Agreements and Memorandum of Understanding will undoubtedly go a long way towards strengthening our ties across the socio-political and economic spectrum," he said.

"At the international level, the increased challenges facing the world call for stronger solidarity and a renewed commitment to strengthening multilateralism, for achieving and maintaining peace, security, equality, sustainable economic development and the protection of our environment. Zimbabwe remains committed to playing its part."

In response, President Lukashenko said Belarus was ready to train specialists in agriculture and other related areas to help Harare achieve its national goals.

He said the two countries ought to deepen their relations and help to catch up with the progressive world in terms of innovation and technology consistent with the Second Republic's modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

"There are huge opportunities for Zimbabwe in Belarus. Today we have embarked on a second phase of our co-operation, that of innovation and technology. Belarus is prepared to train Zimbabwean specialists in a way that, for the next decade, they will remember the relationship between Zimbabwe and Belarus," said President Lukashenko.

He extended an invitation to Zimbabwe officials for them to have an appreciation of what they were doing in Belarus, adding that his country had huge opportunities despite having a small population of around 10 million people.

"Our relationship started many years ago, but it did not develop as quickly as it should because we are far away. We still managed to develop the relationship. It should continue to develop and know that science today is fast and it waits for no one, we need to catch up with time.

"We need to survive and withstand the pressure from the big states and sanctions. Of course sanctions have also created opportunities, though they have been a huge burden."

President Lukashenko said while Western countries like the United States were big countries even in terms of technology, they were not capable of resolving all global challenges.

President Lukashenko said the continued growth of other countries in the East showed that a multipolar system was inevitable.

He said Belarus played a huge economic role during the days of the Soviet Union.

"Some of you may ask how a small country with a small population of 10 million can help you, but we would like to tell you that during the Soviet Union, raw materials would come to us, and we managed to retain this technology. Right now we produce so much and 50 percent of what we produce is exported. We were one of the most advanced economies during the Soviet Union," President Lukashenko said.



Source - The Herald

Must Read

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

1 hr ago | 141 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

6 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

6 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

6 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

6 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Zinara hikes Z$ toll fees

6 hrs ago | 489 Views

'Zimbabwe's underpaid prosecutors can't resist bribes'

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to probe Zec commissioners

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

6 Zimbabweans nabbed over R6 million cigarettes contraband

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Mnangagwa's Govt holding back salary talks'

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Typhoid wreaking havoc in Harare

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's Mayor defends Harare-Minsk twinning arrangement

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Sons kill 'bewitching' father

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZRP bust smuggling rings

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Zimbabwe's $5 000 withdrawal limit no longer adequate'

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

KeYona TV starts fully fledged programming

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe police probe High Court judge shooting incident

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

President Lukashenko charmed by Victoria Falls

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

19 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Zimbabwe keeps western diplomats away from Lukashenko

19 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Police spokesperson subpoenaed to testify in Mahere police 'baby murder' tweet

19 hrs ago | 561 Views

Bulawayo mayor wants city's road rehab programme scrapped

19 hrs ago | 897 Views

Measles vaccination campaign rolled out

22 hrs ago | 214 Views

New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

22 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill

22 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zanu-PF and the opposition fooled by the vendors in virtually every urban area

22 hrs ago | 591 Views

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

01 Feb 2023 at 12:13hrs | 1144 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

01 Feb 2023 at 11:53hrs | 798 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

01 Feb 2023 at 08:55hrs | 866 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

01 Feb 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1869 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

01 Feb 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2257 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

01 Feb 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1445 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

01 Feb 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1327 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

01 Feb 2023 at 07:48hrs | 758 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

01 Feb 2023 at 07:48hrs | 356 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

01 Feb 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1169 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

01 Feb 2023 at 07:47hrs | 901 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

01 Feb 2023 at 07:47hrs | 357 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

01 Feb 2023 at 07:47hrs | 750 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

01 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1492 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

01 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 433 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

01 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 577 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

01 Feb 2023 at 07:45hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

01 Feb 2023 at 07:45hrs | 456 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

01 Feb 2023 at 07:45hrs | 469 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days