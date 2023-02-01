Zimbabwe police probe High Court judge shooting incident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A shot was fired near High Court Judge, Justice Emilia Muchawa, as she was driving home in Harare on Tuesday by a motorist who told police later that he fired once in the air because he thought he was being followed by robbers.Police said last night that the judge and Nation Musekwa (36), a local resident, were driving through Good Hope in north-west Harare, following each other, when Musekwa fired a shot into the air.In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a careful investigation was in progress."Police are currently investigating a case in which a complainant is saying he or she was being followed by armed robbers."We have since intensified investigations into the case and will update the nation, with any developments," he said.Musekwa was interviewed by police and told them he fired the shot into the air because he was once attacked by armed robbers and thought he was again being followed by some robbers.The police have recovered the pellet gun used and will give more details as they are established.In a statement Judicial Services Commission head of corporate services Mr Daniel Nemukuyu said the commission was still awaiting a police report.