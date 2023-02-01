Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Typhoid wreaking havoc in Harare

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
TYPHOID is wreaking havoc in the capital, Harare, with 19 new suspected cases having been recorded this week.

This comes after 63 suspected cases were recently recorded in Glen Norah high-density suburb, while other cases were reported in Glen View and Budiriro among other high-density suburbs.

Residential areas have been receiving erratic water supplies from council due to incessant power cuts as well as unavailability of water treatment chemicals.

According to Ministry of Health's weekly Disease Surveillance Report yesterday, the cumulative figure for typhoid infections now stands at 28 and no deaths have been recorded.

"Nineteen new suspected typhoid cases were reported this week. The suspected typhoid cases were reported from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (7), South Eastern District (5), South Western District (4) and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (3) in Harare province. The cumulative figure for typhoid is 28 cases and zero deaths," the report read.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president Enock Dongo blamed the Harare City Council (HCC) for failing to improve service delivery.

"This means we are still lagging behind as a country in terms of sanitation. The HCC has to improve in terms of provision of clean water as well as making sure that they collect garbage. They must repair burst sewer pipes. Due to lack of clean water running into our taps, people have resorted to unsafe sources of water. So, the whole blame is going to the City of Harare at a larger scale. But we also encourage the people to practise cleanliness," Dongo said.

Community Water Alliance's research, information and advocacy officer Sharon Kaseke said they were saddened by the deterioration of service delivery standards in Harare.

She said council had failed to serve residents, especially in terms of sewers, given that water-borne diseases such as typhoid and cholera plague thrive under unhygienic conditions.

"As the Community Water Alliance, we are asking the City of Harare to improve service delivery in line with constitutional provisions and international standards," she said.

Kaseke said unsafe environments continue to be a health threat, particularly for poor households.

"The government should seriously consider introducing the typhoid vaccine especially to those urban local authorities that are struggling to deal with the scourge of typhoid fever. The government should also make sure that the typhoid vaccine is incorporated into the expanded programme on immunisation because children are a key population in typhoid fever management and control."

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume said council was now considering adopting waste management and clean water models to lessen incidents of water-borne diseases.

Recently, the local authority decommissioned 15 boreholes after some of them were found to be contaminated with faecal matter.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

1 hr ago | 150 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

6 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

6 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

6 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zinara hikes Z$ toll fees

6 hrs ago | 496 Views

'Zimbabwe's underpaid prosecutors can't resist bribes'

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to probe Zec commissioners

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

6 Zimbabweans nabbed over R6 million cigarettes contraband

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Mnangagwa's Govt holding back salary talks'

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chamisa's Mayor defends Harare-Minsk twinning arrangement

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Sons kill 'bewitching' father

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

ZRP bust smuggling rings

6 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Zimbabwe's $5 000 withdrawal limit no longer adequate'

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

KeYona TV starts fully fledged programming

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe police probe High Court judge shooting incident

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Belarus credited for Zimbabwe's bumper wheat harvest

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

President Lukashenko charmed by Victoria Falls

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

19 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Zimbabwe keeps western diplomats away from Lukashenko

19 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Police spokesperson subpoenaed to testify in Mahere police 'baby murder' tweet

19 hrs ago | 562 Views

Bulawayo mayor wants city's road rehab programme scrapped

19 hrs ago | 898 Views

Measles vaccination campaign rolled out

22 hrs ago | 214 Views

New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

22 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill

22 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zanu-PF and the opposition fooled by the vendors in virtually every urban area

22 hrs ago | 593 Views

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

01 Feb 2023 at 12:13hrs | 1146 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

01 Feb 2023 at 11:53hrs | 798 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

01 Feb 2023 at 08:55hrs | 866 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

01 Feb 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1871 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

01 Feb 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2260 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

01 Feb 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1446 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

01 Feb 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1327 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

01 Feb 2023 at 07:48hrs | 758 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

01 Feb 2023 at 07:48hrs | 356 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

01 Feb 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1169 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

01 Feb 2023 at 07:47hrs | 902 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

01 Feb 2023 at 07:47hrs | 357 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

01 Feb 2023 at 07:47hrs | 751 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

01 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1492 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

01 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 433 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

01 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 579 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

01 Feb 2023 at 07:45hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

01 Feb 2023 at 07:45hrs | 456 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

01 Feb 2023 at 07:45hrs | 470 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days