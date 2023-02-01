Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Paddy Zhanda (40) for assault after a video of the horrific beating went viral on social media.Zhanda is son to business man and former Zanu-PF cabinet minister Paddy Zhanda."Reference is made to the assault case involving Paddy Zhanda (40) of Chipfumbi Farm which went viral. The ZRP confirms that Paddy Zhanda (40) has been arrested and appeared in court today facing three counts of assault," the ZRP said on Twitter."The suspect assaulted Dickson Nyatadzi (34), Nyasha Samalani (30) and Loveness Madziva (29) for alleged stealing 150 kgs of potatoes in his field. The incident occurred on 26/01/23 at around 1400 hours."Meanwhile, the complainants are also facing theft allegations for theft of 150 kgs of potatoes. Employers are warned against taking the law into their own hands when workers commit crime."