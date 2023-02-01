Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

News / National

by Staff reporter

So this is what we get from Belarusian Twitter for welcoming their dear leader with our customary church-curtain-a-la-coffin decor? pic.twitter.com/M2IWFrjZ9R — Ranga.🇿🇼 (@RangaMberi) January 31, 2023

THE people responsible for decor during high level State functions will have belatedly remembered that every detail matters after their choice of decor Tuesday became to subject of uncharitable social media attention.President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko signed several deals at State House in Harare but – for some – the star of the show was the decor.A social media user back quipped that it looked like the Belarus leader was getting married in Zimbabwe while others thought the top table looked like a coffin.See some of the comments below;