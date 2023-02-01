Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO model, Jemima Mandemwa was recently crowned 1st runner up in the Miss Planet International beauty pageant held in Cambodia, Asia.Mandemwa, a Finance and Banking Graduate from NUST was competing against several models from various countries.She has three local awards from the Bulawayo Model Association Ceremony (BMAs) under her belt and was crowned queen at the inaugural Miss Planet Zimbabwe last year.Mandemwa stunned judges with a colourful costume, she says was inspired by the Victoria Falls."My national costume is a resemblance of my passion I have had as a model at the age of six with a combination of my passion in promoting local tourism in my country, it's called The Victoria Falls Wonder" she said explaining the design.In April last year, she raised the country's flag high after finishing fourth at the Miss Environment International pageant in Mumbai, Dubai, where 20 models from various countries competed.In 2019, the 23-year-old model was crowned second princess at the Miss Super Globe hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.