Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean national, his wife and girlfriend are among suspects arrested for the kidnapping of a Midrand businessman.Five suspects, including a Zimbabwean national, his wife, girlfriend, and two others, have been arrested allegedly kidnapping a Midrand businessman in Gauteng.The businessman was reportedly kidnapped on 18 January 2023.According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), following the Midrand businessman's kidnapping, the five suspects demanded ransom payment from the family and business associates of the victim.The suspects were arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team at residential properties between Pretoria and Johannesburg.Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a Toyota Corolla and Toyota Quantum, used in the crime's commission, have been seized along with multiple phones and SIM cards.Earlier in January, six suspects were arrested on Thursday morning, 19 January and were believed to be linked to a kidnapping syndicate that targets business owners in Gauteng.The suspects have been in the sights of the authorities for some time. On Thursday, a multidisciplinary team led by the Special Task Force (STF) and hostage negotiators hit several identified addresses in Jeppe, Helderwyk, Brackenhurst and Daveyton."A businessman, who was kidnapped on 7 January 2023, was successfully rescued from one of the premises and reunited with his family. At these premises, police also seized five high-performance powered vehicle's including two BMWs, two Mercedes Benz sedans and one Toyota Urban Cruiser," Brigadier Mathe said.