Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

by Simbarashe Sithole in Chiweshe

Former Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) boss Maxmore Njanji, who is currently facing graft allegations before the courts, is under fire after he was reported to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa that he is funding candidates in every internal election thereby fanning factionalism.Mnangagwa is also ZANU PF Politiburo member. Sources familiar with the incident told Bulawayo24.com that disgruntled officials told Mnangagwa recently when she was at her rural home in Chiweshe."A number of disgruntled senior party officials who attended one of First Lady's events in Chiweshe reported Njanji that he was fanning factionalism in the province as he was sponsoring candidates in a desperate move to gain political power," the source said."In the just ended Central Committee elections, Njanji caused a lot of chaos by sponsoring half of the candidates and the other half in the province felt bullied."It is further alleged that Njanji is eying Mazowe Central seat and hoping to become the Minister of Agriculture if ZANU PF wins.His allies claim that he is the favourite candidate since he is financially stable.Njanji is in court to answer to allegations that he used money from Cottco for his own personal gains."Our candidate is financially stable, and nothing will stop his curriculum vitae from sailing through ZEC knows him he can simply pour money and win," one party supporter said in confidentiality.Njanji did not pick up calls and did not respond to messages sent to him.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354