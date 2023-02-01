Zanu-PF official dies

News / National

by Staf Reporter

Zanu PF Guruve Central Committee Member Rtd Brigadier General Epmarcus Kanhanga has died.His death has been announced this afternoon by Guruve North Member of Parliament Grover Dzepasi saying funeral arrangements are to be announced in due course."It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing on of our Central Committee Member Brig. General Kanhanga (Rtd)."