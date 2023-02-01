Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Public called to protect wetlands

by Staf Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS have been called to ensure there is sustainable management of wetlands through following legislation meant to strengthen the important ecological areas so that the communities continue to derive benefits as the country joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Wetlands Day which is celebrated annually on 2 February.

This year the theme is "It's time for wetlands restoration."

Environmental Management Agency education and publicity manager, Ms Amkela Sidange said the aim of this day was to raise public awareness on the conservation, proper utilization and management of wetlands and their related resources by the communities.

The day also marks the day of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on 2 February 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

Ms Sidanke said the convention was unique in that it places together efforts to reverse loss of global wetlands and preserve those that were still there.

"We actually applaud our country Zimbabwe in the sense that we are also a signatory to the Ramsar Convention. We ascribe to the position or rather guidelines or procedures of the Ramsar Convention on wise use and conservation of wetlands. What probably is interesting is that we went on to ratify this convention in 2012 which meant that we were now positioning ourselves or committing ourselves to ensuring that we follow all the proclamations or rather what is contained in the Ramsar Convention.

"As we go to the 2023 World Wetland Day, we want to look at how applicable this year's theme is to our own situation. We need to really understand that Zimbabwe has wetland areas that cover almost plus or minus 13 million hectares of the total area of Zimbabwe which is about 34, 96 percent of total wetland area of our country this is according to the national wetland master plan of 2021," she said.

Ms Sidange said if one was to look at the status of those wetlands that were in the country one might realize that about 17, 63 percent of those wetlands were still pristine meaning that they were still in their best natural state and about 55.65 percent of those wetlands indicate that they were now moderately degraded and 26, 72 percent of wetlands were severely degraded.

She says this year's theme gives Zimbabweans a very clear message that they need to consider those wetlands that are still pristine and ensure they judiciously protect what is remaining and go on to restore what has been lost.

"The other interesting thing about this theme is that it comes when we are already implementing a decade of ecosystem restoration which runs from 2021 to 2030 meaning that this theme again fits very well with what we have been doing. We remain excited as an agency to be implementing some of the projects that are increasing wetlands area under sustainable environment management.

"As the agency we want to keep on reminding the public that it remains an offense according to Section 113 of the Environmental Management Act Chapter 20.27 as read with the Statutory Instrument number 7 of 2007 to be found carrying out any activity or utilizing a wetland without proper authorization from the agency," she said.

She said Zimbabwe had come up a concoction of strategies and pieces of policies to try and strengthen wetland management in the country such as the National Wetland Day Policy as well as National Wetland Management Guidelines that were done in 2021.

In 2022, those two pieces went on to be launched by President Mnangagwa seeing them coming into play to strengthen all the efforts that are existing on wetland management.


Source - sundaynews.co.zw

Must Read

USAid warns of Zimbabwe funding threat

38 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker subjected to torture for 3 years

46 mins ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe embassy invites ZEP holders to apply for repatriation assistance

50 mins ago | 71 Views

Killer driver sues Prosecutor General for delaying his trial

51 mins ago | 101 Views

Did the emergence of a strong opposition extinguish the revolutionary spirit in Zimbabweans?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa must reject proposed new law that threatens rights and civic space

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zinara, Harare mayor war over road funds escalates

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Harare backs Moscow

1 hr ago | 136 Views

SA Labour Court sets aside dismissal of three Zimbabwe immigrant lecturers

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

The Palm River Hotel awarded official 5-star grading

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

The most popular payment methods in Canadian online casinos

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF official dies

6 hrs ago | 1215 Views

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

9 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

12 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

12 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

12 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

12 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zinara hikes Z$ toll fees

12 hrs ago | 648 Views

'Zimbabwe's underpaid prosecutors can't resist bribes'

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to probe Zec commissioners

12 hrs ago | 451 Views

6 Zimbabweans nabbed over R6 million cigarettes contraband

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

'Mnangagwa's Govt holding back salary talks'

12 hrs ago | 437 Views

Typhoid wreaking havoc in Harare

12 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa's Mayor defends Harare-Minsk twinning arrangement

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

Sons kill 'bewitching' father

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

ZRP bust smuggling rings

12 hrs ago | 328 Views

'Zimbabwe's $5 000 withdrawal limit no longer adequate'

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

KeYona TV starts fully fledged programming

12 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe police probe High Court judge shooting incident

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Belarus credited for Zimbabwe's bumper wheat harvest

12 hrs ago | 81 Views

President Lukashenko charmed by Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

01 Feb 2023 at 19:44hrs | 2377 Views

Zimbabwe keeps western diplomats away from Lukashenko

01 Feb 2023 at 19:43hrs | 1270 Views

Police spokesperson subpoenaed to testify in Mahere police 'baby murder' tweet

01 Feb 2023 at 19:43hrs | 583 Views

Bulawayo mayor wants city's road rehab programme scrapped

01 Feb 2023 at 19:42hrs | 925 Views

Measles vaccination campaign rolled out

01 Feb 2023 at 16:55hrs | 218 Views

New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

01 Feb 2023 at 16:47hrs | 432 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill

01 Feb 2023 at 16:33hrs | 718 Views

Zanu-PF and the opposition fooled by the vendors in virtually every urban area

01 Feb 2023 at 16:28hrs | 628 Views

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

01 Feb 2023 at 12:13hrs | 1165 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

01 Feb 2023 at 11:53hrs | 812 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

01 Feb 2023 at 08:55hrs | 871 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

01 Feb 2023 at 07:51hrs | 1888 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

01 Feb 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2296 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

01 Feb 2023 at 07:49hrs | 1457 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days