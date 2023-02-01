Etiquette module for Zimbabwe drivers

News / National

by Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT is set to introduce "etiquette" as a new module in the Highway Code, as part of a raft of measures to restore sanity on the country's roads.Zimbabwe is grappling with road traffic accidents caused by to negligent driving.The Highway Code contains road rules that apply in Zimbabwe and SADC countries.In an interview with The Sunday Mail Online on the sidelines of the National Road Safety Indaba recently, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona said preparations for the introduction of the new module are underway.The module will inform potential drivers on expected and socially accepted behaviour in driving."We are pushing for more punitive measures on wayward drivers and to curb the proliferation of such."The consensus is that we need a module in the Highway Code to enlighten potential drivers on expected behaviours," he said.