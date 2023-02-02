Soldier rapes girl (15) offers her US$1 for silence

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A SOLDIER from Highfields, Harare, yesterday appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing allegations of raping a 15-year-old before giving her US$1 to buy her silence.Allegations are that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but in March 2022, the complainant was alone at home in Highfields when the accused invited her to his room in the same neighbourhood and she did not answer to his call.It is alleged that the soldier followed the girl to her bedroom and raped her once without protection.After the act, the accused person gave the victim US$1 to buy her silence.The complainant also did not tell anyone about the matter.It is further alleged that on January 29, the complainant was at school when she collapsed. After regaining consciousness, she was interviewed by her teacher and she revealed the sexual abuse to her.The teacher informed the complainant's mother about the sexual abuse, and the mother accompanied her to Machipisa Police Station where a report was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused person.