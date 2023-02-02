Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fake Zambian University recruitment agents target foreign students

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
A syndicate of dubious University recruitment agents has been reported to be targeting unsuspecting foreign students intending to study at the Zambia Institute of Medical and Psychological Studies (ZIMPS).

A source who spoke to this reporter said that certain unidentified syndicates have taken advantage of foreign students intending to study at ZIMPS masquerading as recruitment agents.

"Dubious syndicates of recruitment agents have taken advantage of unsuspecting students especially those who are not tech-savvy to apply on their behalf. The syndicate is taking advantage of the lucrative courses on offer and on-campus accommodation to swindle unsuspecting applicants of their hard earned money," said the source.

Further investigations conducted by this publication revealed that bogus recruitment agents charge US$20 as application fee per student.

This publication also established that some former ZIMPS students residing in Zimbabwe could be behind the bogus recruitment agency.

Coincidentally this is the same amount charged by ZIMPS, for its paper based physical application whereas; the University online application is free for both local and international students.

ZIMPS CEO, Chabusha Francis Matanda, is on record warning students against engaging any recruitment agency as ZIMPS does not have any agency it works with.

"Online applications are done at the college website and are free. Prospective students who apply physically pay three hundred kwacha (K300) as application fee for local students while foreign students pay USD20," said Matanda

Matanda highlighted that ZIMPS does not have a recruitment agency.

"ZIMPS does not have a recruitment agency and all our foreign students learnt about the institution through our website, social media referrals from former students," he Matanda

Meanwhile, ZIMPS, is a University which opened in 2015, offering courses in medical sociology, counselling, social work, environmental health, and also offers partial scholarship to local and foreign students. ZIMPS is still a budding institution of higher learning with an enrolment of 68 students of which 20 students are Zimbabweans and one student is Namibian.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

CCC leader distributes 45 letters to 45 Luveve Pastors on Chamisa birthday

30 mins ago | 112 Views

Passenger steals US$65 000 and flees into the bush

40 mins ago | 217 Views

Afri-USA Initiative to launch Mat North Investment guide

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Former Zim health deputy minister denied conjugal rights by wife

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Lukashenko pushes for Zimbabwe - Mozambique economic ties

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zanu-PF youth reads riot act

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Energy Minister grilled over electricity crisis

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chicken Slice say Chicken Inn are bullies

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

ZBC workers demand US$ salaries, land

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Health experts concern over govt's lazy approach to new COVID-19 wave

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Soldier rapes girl (15) offers her US$1 for silence

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North starts campaigns for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Councillors force premature Egodini Terminus opening

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo pursues Municipal Bank dream

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Belarus deals help bust Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles US$20m for lithium battery plant

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zanu-PF members to remain united in Mutare

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

POLICE WARNING: Private security firms potential criminals

10 hrs ago | 823 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia to speed up two key power projects

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Reserve Bank slashes lending rates, increases forex retention

10 hrs ago | 585 Views

Etiquette module for Zimbabwe drivers

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

Hundreds turn up for national documentation blitz in Bulilima

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

USAid warns of Zimbabwe funding threat

13 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker subjected to torture for 3 years

14 hrs ago | 845 Views

Zimbabwe embassy invites ZEP holders to apply for repatriation assistance

14 hrs ago | 354 Views

Killer driver sues Prosecutor General for delaying his trial

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

Did the emergence of a strong opposition extinguish the revolutionary spirit in Zimbabweans?

14 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa must reject proposed new law that threatens rights and civic space

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zinara, Harare mayor war over road funds escalates

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

Harare backs Moscow

14 hrs ago | 419 Views

SA Labour Court sets aside dismissal of three Zimbabwe immigrant lecturers

15 hrs ago | 687 Views

The Palm River Hotel awarded official 5-star grading

17 hrs ago | 796 Views

Public called to protect wetlands

18 hrs ago | 151 Views

The most popular payment methods in Canadian online casinos

18 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF official dies

18 hrs ago | 1676 Views

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

20 hrs ago | 492 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

20 hrs ago | 119 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

21 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1882 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1140 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 301 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 398 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 2354 Views

Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 1857 Views

Zinara hikes Z$ toll fees

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 732 Views

'Zimbabwe's underpaid prosecutors can't resist bribes'

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 387 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to probe Zec commissioners

02 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 492 Views

6 Zimbabweans nabbed over R6 million cigarettes contraband

02 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 405 Views

'Mnangagwa's Govt holding back salary talks'

02 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days