Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former Zim health deputy minister denied conjugal rights by wife

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER health deputy minister Edwin Muguti's marriage has been dissolved by the High Court after his wife filed for divorce in 2019 accusing him of infidelity.

His ex-wife, Tapiwa Mercy Mukandi claimed the former government official was having an extra-marital affair.

The High Court heard the marriage had irretrievably broken down to an extent that the two were no longer enjoying conjugal rights.

Sitting at the Harare High Court, Justice Amy Tsanga granted the relief sought by Mukandi also awarding her custody of the couple's minor child.

"Whereupon after reading documents filed of record, examining the plaintiff and hearing counsel, who applies for a decree of divorce and other relief on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown under the provisions of Section 5 of the Matrimonial Causes Act (Chapter 5:13), it is ordered that:

"A decree of divorce be and is hereby granted.

"Maintenance for a minor child (name supplied) shall be regulated by the order of the Maintenance Court granted on the 16″ of July 2019 under Case Number M2673/19.

"Custody of a minor child shall be with the plaintiff and the defendant being afforded reasonable access rights to the child during alternate weekends, public holidays and two weeks during school holidays at his own expense," ruled the judge.

In her divorce papers, Mukandi said there were no chances of reconciliation but Muguti wanted to keep the marriage.

Mukandi demanded to be awarded 100% share of the couple's Vainona property and a stand in Manresa measuring 4 000 square meters, among other properties.

Muguti opposed the demands saying what she wanted in shares was not due to her.

He however admitted that their marriage had irretrievably broken down but blamed his wife for denying him conjugal rights.

The former minister also said he felt unsafe in his matrimonial home resulting in him moving out.

Muguti said he acquired the Vainona stand on his own using proceeds from his previous divorce settlement.

He also said there was no dwelling house as such but only a temporary prefabricated structure.

Muguti also said he acquired the property independent of Mukandi for the benefit of his second wife and children from his second marriage.

He said the same stand was auctioned to satisfy a judgement debt.

The parties signed a consent on the 15th of December 2022 and filed early this year agreeing on their differences.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Business of Arts seminar for SADC artists planned

6 mins ago | 5 Views

CCC leader distributes 45 letters to 45 Luveve Pastors on Chamisa birthday

37 mins ago | 132 Views

Passenger steals US$65 000 and flees into the bush

47 mins ago | 258 Views

Afri-USA Initiative to launch Mat North Investment guide

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Lukashenko pushes for Zimbabwe - Mozambique economic ties

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF youth reads riot act

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Energy Minister grilled over electricity crisis

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Fake Zambian University recruitment agents target foreign students

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chicken Slice say Chicken Inn are bullies

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

ZBC workers demand US$ salaries, land

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Health experts concern over govt's lazy approach to new COVID-19 wave

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Soldier rapes girl (15) offers her US$1 for silence

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North starts campaigns for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Councillors force premature Egodini Terminus opening

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bulawayo pursues Municipal Bank dream

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Belarus deals help bust Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles US$20m for lithium battery plant

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zanu-PF members to remain united in Mutare

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

POLICE WARNING: Private security firms potential criminals

10 hrs ago | 839 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia to speed up two key power projects

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Reserve Bank slashes lending rates, increases forex retention

10 hrs ago | 589 Views

Etiquette module for Zimbabwe drivers

10 hrs ago | 670 Views

Hundreds turn up for national documentation blitz in Bulilima

11 hrs ago | 213 Views

USAid warns of Zimbabwe funding threat

13 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker subjected to torture for 3 years

14 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zimbabwe embassy invites ZEP holders to apply for repatriation assistance

14 hrs ago | 355 Views

Killer driver sues Prosecutor General for delaying his trial

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Did the emergence of a strong opposition extinguish the revolutionary spirit in Zimbabweans?

14 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa must reject proposed new law that threatens rights and civic space

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zinara, Harare mayor war over road funds escalates

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Harare backs Moscow

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

SA Labour Court sets aside dismissal of three Zimbabwe immigrant lecturers

15 hrs ago | 689 Views

The Palm River Hotel awarded official 5-star grading

17 hrs ago | 799 Views

Public called to protect wetlands

19 hrs ago | 151 Views

The most popular payment methods in Canadian online casinos

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF official dies

19 hrs ago | 1679 Views

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

20 hrs ago | 492 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

20 hrs ago | 119 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

21 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1885 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1142 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 302 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 400 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 2358 Views

Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 1863 Views

Zinara hikes Z$ toll fees

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 734 Views

'Zimbabwe's underpaid prosecutors can't resist bribes'

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 387 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to probe Zec commissioners

02 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 493 Views

6 Zimbabweans nabbed over R6 million cigarettes contraband

02 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days