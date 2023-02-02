Afri-USA Initiative to launch Mat North Investment guide

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Afri-USA Business Initiative is set to launch the Matebeleland North Investment Guide which is an investment handbook targeting investors in the United States of America and Europe.The President and CEO of the company Edd Branson who was in Switzerland at the World Economic Forum recently met with investors who have shown a keen interest in investing in Matebeleland North.Afri-USA Business Initiative is a New York registered LLC, with an operational footprint in 4 continents across the globe and 35 countries.The Initiative provides trade solutions to enable optimal trade, investment promotion and tourism promotion between the United States of America and African countries.The company's services include the facilitation of relationships between Africa - USA Governments, regulators, private sector, importers and exporters and the provision of end - end solutions for international trade, investment and tourism.