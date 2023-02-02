Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC leader distributes 45 letters to 45 Luveve Pastors on Chamisa birthday

by Mandla Ndlovu
2023-02-02
Discent Collins Bajila who is one of the CCC champions in Luveve has written a letter to 45 church leaders in Luveve and Gwabalanda urging them to encourage their members to register to vote in the 2023 elections.

The letters were sent on the 2nd of February in celebration on CCC leader Nelson Chamisa's birthday.

Speaking to this reporter Bajila said, "The Church of God must have a role in influencing the election of God fearing leadership. On the occasion of the 45th Birthday of the CCC Change Champion in Chief, we have distributed this letter to 45 pastors in Luveve and Gwabalanda. We will distribute it to more pastors in the following days and weeks."

Find below the full unedited letter to Pastors:

My name is Discent Collins Bajila. I am a Christian and a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change resident in luveve 2023 Is election year and it is my wish to encourage the body of Christ to participate in the election by registering to vote, encouraging fellow Christians, especially younger ones to register to vote as well as voting for God fearing candidates.

Through various networks, transport to and from voter registration offices will be provided at all material times. In Bulawayo the voter registration centre is located at 16 Centenary Court, Windsor Park Building 16th Avenue, Famona.


Below are some Biblical encouragements for voter registration and voting: Voting recognises the equality of all people and their right to speak and be heard. (Deuteronomy 10:17-191

2) Exodus 18:21 says: 'Select capable men from all the people--men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain—and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties, and tens,

3) Our political system of the three arms of state resembles the authority of God and must be supported by Christians. Isaiah 33:22: ''The Lord is our Judge (judicial branch), the Lord is our Lawgiver (legislative branch), the Lord is our King (executive branch): it is He who will save us,

4 Christians must approve Godly leadership and disapprove wicked leadership through an election as part of a mission to bring joy to the children of God. Proverbs 29:2 (NKJV), says: "When the Godly are in authority. the people rejoice. But when the wicked are in power, they groan,

5) Christians cannot be neutral. They are the salt of the earth and must have an effect to every system including the political system. Matthew 5 verse 13 says "You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt becomes tasteless (neutral), with what will it be salted? For nothing is it potent any longer except, having been cast out, to be trampled upon by men:

6) Christians must analyze politicians and preach to the nation when it is being led into slaughter. Pro, 24:11-12 says: Rescue those being led away to death, hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say: 'We knew nothing about this." Does not He who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not He who guards your life know it? Will He not repay each person according to what he has done?"

Please feel free to contact me on 263773968762 as we work together to get more Christians registered to vote.

 Yours Discent Collins Bajila (+263773968762)



