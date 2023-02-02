Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mine workers attack illegal miners

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
Seven mine workers from Tritan mine in Kwekwe allegedly attacked and killed an illegal miner Thomas Katoma (21) yesterday.

Charles Vanga, Bigboy Sibanda, Pride Mpofu are some of the seven who are employed at Tritan mine.

Katoma was with Lawrence Maodzeke and Tafadzwa Bore  when they hatched a plan to proceed to steal gold and gold ore at Tritan mine, they were trapped by Tritan mine workers inside the shaft, sources close to Bulawayo24.com revealed.

The miners workers assaulted the trio until Katoma could not make it, the scene was attended by ZRP Kwekwe Rural.

Katoma's body awaits postmoterm as the matter is still under investigation by Kwekwe police.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

PHOTO: Mphoko mocks South Africans for staying in shacks

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Business of Arts seminar for SADC artists planned

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

CCC leader distributes 45 letters to 45 Luveve Pastors on Chamisa birthday

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Passenger steals US$65 000 and flees into the bush

4 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Afri-USA Initiative to launch Mat North Investment guide

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Former Zim health deputy minister denied conjugal rights by wife

5 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Lukashenko pushes for Zimbabwe - Mozambique economic ties

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF youth reads riot act

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

Energy Minister grilled over electricity crisis

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Fake Zambian University recruitment agents target foreign students

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chicken Slice say Chicken Inn are bullies

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

ZBC workers demand US$ salaries, land

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Health experts concern over govt's lazy approach to new COVID-19 wave

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Soldier rapes girl (15) offers her US$1 for silence

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North starts campaigns for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Councillors force premature Egodini Terminus opening

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Bulawayo pursues Municipal Bank dream

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Belarus deals help bust Zimbabwe sanctions

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles US$20m for lithium battery plant

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zanu-PF members to remain united in Mutare

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

POLICE WARNING: Private security firms potential criminals

14 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia to speed up two key power projects

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

Reserve Bank slashes lending rates, increases forex retention

14 hrs ago | 709 Views

Etiquette module for Zimbabwe drivers

14 hrs ago | 836 Views

Hundreds turn up for national documentation blitz in Bulilima

14 hrs ago | 237 Views

USAid warns of Zimbabwe funding threat

17 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker subjected to torture for 3 years

17 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zimbabwe embassy invites ZEP holders to apply for repatriation assistance

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Killer driver sues Prosecutor General for delaying his trial

17 hrs ago | 466 Views

Did the emergence of a strong opposition extinguish the revolutionary spirit in Zimbabweans?

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa must reject proposed new law that threatens rights and civic space

17 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zinara, Harare mayor war over road funds escalates

18 hrs ago | 386 Views

Harare backs Moscow

18 hrs ago | 475 Views

SA Labour Court sets aside dismissal of three Zimbabwe immigrant lecturers

18 hrs ago | 748 Views

The Palm River Hotel awarded official 5-star grading

21 hrs ago | 865 Views

Public called to protect wetlands

22 hrs ago | 156 Views

The most popular payment methods in Canadian online casinos

22 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF official dies

22 hrs ago | 1762 Views

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

24 hrs ago | 121 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

02 Feb 2023 at 11:57hrs | 979 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1921 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1172 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 305 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 408 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 2397 Views

Paddy Zhanda arrested over horrific staff beating

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 1911 Views

Zinara hikes Z$ toll fees

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 772 Views

'Zimbabwe's underpaid prosecutors can't resist bribes'

02 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 400 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days