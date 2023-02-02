Mine workers attack illegal miners

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Seven mine workers from Tritan mine in Kwekwe allegedly attacked and killed an illegal miner Thomas Katoma (21) yesterday.Charles Vanga, Bigboy Sibanda, Pride Mpofu are some of the seven who are employed at Tritan mine.Katoma was with Lawrence Maodzeke and Tafadzwa Bore when they hatched a plan to proceed to steal gold and gold ore at Tritan mine, they were trapped by Tritan mine workers inside the shaft, sources close to Bulawayo24.com revealed.The miners workers assaulted the trio until Katoma could not make it, the scene was attended by ZRP Kwekwe Rural.Katoma's body awaits postmoterm as the matter is still under investigation by Kwekwe police.