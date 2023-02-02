News / National
PHOTO: Mphoko mocks South Africans for staying in shacks
1 hr ago | Views
Siqokoqela Mphoko who is a ZANU PF member and son to former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has kicked the hornet's nest after tweeting a picture of tin shack slums in South Africa and captioning that: You won't find this in Zimbabwe. #VoteZanuPf
His followers responded to his tweet accusing him of living in cloud cuckoo land.
One user by the mame Itopi lika Qhawe said: Yet it's us Zimbabweans who live in shacks here in SA,yekela lento oyibhemayo fah prompting Mphoko to respond that, "That's a green lie. If a Zimbabwean, let alone a foreigner, were to dare occupy a shack, all hell would break loose with South Africans themselves wanting the shack. Try your propaganda again #VoteZanuPf."
Read the full thread of link below:
Zimbabwe Community in South Africa spokesperson Spokesperson Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi urged him to desist from his words lest he causes xenophobia against Zimbabweans.
"Mphoko ungasiqaleli iXenophobia we're tired ukubhula lowo mlilo." Mkwananzi said.
You won't find this in Zimbabwe. #VoteZanuPf pic.twitter.com/2XrKtxLNLA— Siqokoqela Mphoko (@SiqokoqelaMpho2) February 3, 2023
Source - Byo24News