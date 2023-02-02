Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chigumba hands over final ZEC report to Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has produced its final report on the delimitation of constituency boundaries a few weeks after MPs recommended changes on a draft version.

The final report has been handed over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Speaking to journalists after the handover ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, who was flanked by her Deputy Rodney Simukai Kiwa and CEO Utoile Silaigwana, said the Commission is happy with the work they have done and the people of Zimbabweans will be happy with the report.

She said the Commission is an expert body in delimitation processes with a traceable track record and urged Zimbabweans to go elections and vote peacefully and not engage in inter-party conflicts.

Watch the below:





Source - Byo24News

Comments

House for sale


Must Read

Airforce of Zimbabwe warns against fake mass recruitment exercise

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Two pilots die as aircraft crashes in Gweru

17 mins ago | 52 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko mocks South Africans for staying in shacks

4 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Mine workers attack illegal miners

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Business of Arts seminar for SADC artists planned

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

CCC leader distributes 45 letters to 45 Luveve Pastors on Chamisa birthday

7 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Passenger steals US$65 000 and flees into the bush

7 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Afri-USA Initiative to launch Mat North Investment guide

8 hrs ago | 303 Views

Former Zim health deputy minister denied conjugal rights by wife

8 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Lukashenko pushes for Zimbabwe - Mozambique economic ties

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zanu-PF youth reads riot act

8 hrs ago | 506 Views

Energy Minister grilled over electricity crisis

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Fake Zambian University recruitment agents target foreign students

8 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chicken Slice say Chicken Inn are bullies

8 hrs ago | 749 Views

ZBC workers demand US$ salaries, land

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

Health experts concern over govt's lazy approach to new COVID-19 wave

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Soldier rapes girl (15) offers her US$1 for silence

9 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North starts campaigns for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Councillors force premature Egodini Terminus opening

9 hrs ago | 732 Views

Bulawayo pursues Municipal Bank dream

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

Belarus deals help bust Zimbabwe sanctions

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles US$20m for lithium battery plant

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zanu-PF members to remain united in Mutare

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

POLICE WARNING: Private security firms potential criminals

16 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia to speed up two key power projects

16 hrs ago | 656 Views

Reserve Bank slashes lending rates, increases forex retention

17 hrs ago | 754 Views

Etiquette module for Zimbabwe drivers

17 hrs ago | 963 Views

Hundreds turn up for national documentation blitz in Bulilima

17 hrs ago | 249 Views

USAid warns of Zimbabwe funding threat

20 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwean asylum seeker subjected to torture for 3 years

20 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zimbabwe embassy invites ZEP holders to apply for repatriation assistance

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Killer driver sues Prosecutor General for delaying his trial

20 hrs ago | 504 Views

Did the emergence of a strong opposition extinguish the revolutionary spirit in Zimbabweans?

20 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa must reject proposed new law that threatens rights and civic space

20 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zinara, Harare mayor war over road funds escalates

20 hrs ago | 420 Views

Harare backs Moscow

20 hrs ago | 499 Views

SA Labour Court sets aside dismissal of three Zimbabwe immigrant lecturers

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

The Palm River Hotel awarded official 5-star grading

24 hrs ago | 893 Views

Public called to protect wetlands

02 Feb 2023 at 14:50hrs | 157 Views

The most popular payment methods in Canadian online casinos

02 Feb 2023 at 14:47hrs | 83 Views

Zanu-PF official dies

02 Feb 2023 at 14:46hrs | 1814 Views

American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

02 Feb 2023 at 13:15hrs | 531 Views

How do you win in binary options trading?

02 Feb 2023 at 13:06hrs | 122 Views

Former Cottco boss 'fanning Zanu PF factionalism'

02 Feb 2023 at 11:57hrs | 1015 Views

Zimbabwean national, wife and girlfriend among suspects arrested for kidnapping of SA businessman

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1933 Views

Sex workers abused by police officers beg ZRP boss to intervene

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1183 Views

Zimbabwe monthly inflation rate drops to 0,7%

02 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 311 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Planet International runner up

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 417 Views

Social media sniggers over coffin draping decor at Mnangagwa Belarus event

02 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 2430 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days