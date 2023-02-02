WATCH: Chigumba hands over final ZEC report to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has produced its final report on the delimitation of constituency boundaries a few weeks after MPs recommended changes on a draft version.The final report has been handed over to President Emmerson MnangagwaSpeaking to journalists after the handover ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, who was flanked by her Deputy Rodney Simukai Kiwa and CEO Utoile Silaigwana, said the Commission is happy with the work they have done and the people of Zimbabweans will be happy with the report.She said the Commission is an expert body in delimitation processes with a traceable track record and urged Zimbabweans to go elections and vote peacefully and not engage in inter-party conflicts.Watch the below: