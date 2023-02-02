News / National
WATCH: Chigumba hands over final ZEC report to Mnangagwa
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has produced its final report on the delimitation of constituency boundaries a few weeks after MPs recommended changes on a draft version.
The final report has been handed over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Speaking to journalists after the handover ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, who was flanked by her Deputy Rodney Simukai Kiwa and CEO Utoile Silaigwana, said the Commission is happy with the work they have done and the people of Zimbabweans will be happy with the report.
She said the Commission is an expert body in delimitation processes with a traceable track record and urged Zimbabweans to go elections and vote peacefully and not engage in inter-party conflicts.
Watch the below:
ZEC happy with delimitation report— NRTV.zw (@nrtv_zw) February 3, 2023
Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Justice Priscilla Chigumba says the commission has done a thorough job with the delimitation process.#BeyondYourImagination #NRTV #ZimbabweanTV #ZimbabweanStories pic.twitter.com/oCckr5T9rL
