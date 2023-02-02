Two pilots die as aircraft crashes in Gweru

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) trainer aircraft crashed in Gweru, killing two pilots today.AFZ Wing Commander Donovan Muroyiwa said the AFZ SF260 trainer aircraft crashed in the Mlezu college general area near Gweru killing two pilot on board, in a statement.The statement reads," We have learnt with heavy hearts the passing on of two of our pilots after a training accident. Right now out thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased for this sad loss of AFZ pilots who were on duty and playing their part to ensure that the AFZ fulfils it's mandate to defend Zimbabwe airpace and territorial integrity".Muroiwa added that the names of the deceased will be released after their next of kin have been notified.