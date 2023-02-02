Airforce of Zimbabwe warns against fake mass recruitment exercise

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) notes with great concern a wave of misinformation circulating on social media purposing that there will be a massive recruitment by the AFZ from 25 April to 3 May 2023.





The advert falsely states various trades and provincial centres where aspiring candidates should report on some given dates. The AFZ would want to categorically put it clear that the information is false and was never originated from the organisation.

Furthermore, the AFZ does not convey official messages through social media and undesignated platforms. Any advert on AFZ recruitment will be disseminated and broadcast through mainstream media such as newspapers. radio and television.



The public is, therefore advised to disregard information that is published. disseminated and propagated through unofficial social media sites or immediately verify the authenticity of such information from the AFZ Public Relations Department or Recruitment Office

