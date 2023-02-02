Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We are not yet On Air' Army backed NRTV says

by Nkululeko Ncube
2 hrs ago | Views
Harare based NRTV has postponed its highly publicised one February grand launch into the broadcasting super league via the giant Multichoice platform DSTV due to many stages to the process which NRTV must comply with, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The clarification comes after many social media users and companies used the social media platforms especially Twitter to congratulate the station on its 1 February launch.

However, some users began to question why after the much hyped launch the station was still not available on the DSTV Zimbabwe platform and on Digital Terrestrial Television prompting the company to issue a statement clarifying the status quo.


"NRTV would like to address numerous media and social media posts, including one made erroneously on one of our own social media handles alluding to the fact that NRTV launched on MultiChoice platform DSTV on the 1st of February 2023." The statement said."We wish to state categorically that NRTV is not yet on DSTV. This is an ongoing discussion as there are many stages to the process which NRTV must comply with.  We realize that this miscommunication has caused some confusion and wish to offer our sincerest apologies to all our stakeholders for this. We wish to reiterate that there was no malice intended in the post but a case of human error.


"We continue to look forward to making a huge contribution in Zimbabwe's broadcast arena as we take you Beyond Your Imagination."

NRTV is owned by Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd a company that has been linked to the Zimbabwe National Army.



Source - Byo24News

