WATCH: Latest on ZEP holders in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa His Excellency David Hamadziripi has assured Zimbabweans who are under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits which expire this year that the government is still committed to provide repatriation assistance for those who want to come back home.Speaking at a press conference, HE Hamadziripi said in order to adequately prepare to offer the repatriation assistance, the Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa and the Consulate will be embarking on a mapping exercise to identify and register ZEP holders who wish to return home.He said the process will be done during the month of February and March before the expiry of the permits in June.Watch the video below: