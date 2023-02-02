News / National
Zimsec 2022 O'level results out
1 hr ago | Views
The much awaited 2022 Ordinary level results have been released by the examinations board
The 2022 Ordinary level results are out, Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has announced.
Announcing the result on Friday, Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddy Mwenje said overall pass rate for 2022 is 28.96%.
Results can be accessed from the Zimsec electronic portal from 1500 hours starting Friday, February 3, while physical collection from centres will start Monday, February 6.
Source - The Independent