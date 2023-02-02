Latest News Editor's Choice


Otis 'The Flow' Fraser back in town

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THERE is so much to look out for this weekend as one of Bulawayo's most loved leisure joints, The Backroom Shisha Lounge plays host to legendary turntablist Otis "The Flow" Fraser this afternoon. The topnotch DJ and radio personality returns to the city that birthed his career in a show dubbed The Flow Back that is set to launch a series of afternoon engagements.

He is set to put hand on deck with support from other greats in the industry in the mould of Victor Bravo, Emity Smooth, Mark Vusani, VJ Barry, Carlie and Gray. The Backroom Shisha Lounge proprietor, Rejoice Mafukidze said the afternoon show is tailor planned to suit nostalgic party goers, who love old school music.

"We are glad to announce that we are bringing Otis The Flow Fraser," said Mafukidze.

"To those who prefer to party in the afternoon, this is a show worth attending. Who else can rewind the music clock and have you groove to the beat, other than Otis The Flow Fraser? He is back in town.

The Backroom Shisha Lounge launches its afternoon Djs show by bringing Fraser whom we believe is undoubtedly the best on the turntables. "My assurance is that everyone will come out of the show happy to have reconnected with music assembled by expert DJs."

Source - B-Metro

