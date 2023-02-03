Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga demands plastic bottle deposits

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The law on littering is being tightened to deter litterbugs and a new Bill being drafted include stiffer penalties and regulation plus a requirement that fast food outlets and those who sell drinks bottles must charge a deposit that will be refunded when the potential litter is returned.

Speaking at the national clean-up campaign at Nzvimbo growth point in Chiweshe, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said litterbugs who are pursued by the police will pay the expenses plus a fine for littering.

He said the bill is expected to help in keeping the environment clean

"Littering the environment was a tactic used by our detractors in the 2000s as they brainwashed the populace to litter the environment as a way to topple the Government," he said. "Some went as far as writing on walls and buildings with charcoal. The same influencers kept their countries and environment clean while laughing at us.

"We are now busy creating this new Bill with stiffer penalties. The new Bill will include a deposit fee for fast food boxes, and for water and other drink bottles which will be paid back upon return of the empty containers."

Dr Chiwenga said together we have to clean our environment because litter caused diseases that affect mostly children.

He said the expansion of towns has seen an increase in business centres which is good for the economy.

"We urge businesses and the community to continue protecting the environment. Mashonaland Central embraced the clean-up campaign and is leading among other provinces," he said.

"Communities need to change their perception of waste. Waste recycling is a business that can change livelihoods. Others are moulding bricks using plastics. We have a big project of waste being turned into gas to produce electricity.

"Seek financial assistance from banks so that you can start a waste recycling business. This is how a country is developed by its people and cleaned by its people."

Tuning to the upcoming elections, Dr Chiwenga urged people to maintain peace, and harmony and show love for one another.

He warned perpetrators of political violence that they will be arrested and prosecuted but warned that people must never take the law into their own hands.

"We are all Zimbabweans despite prodigal sons amongst us but you sit down with them and counsel. This is our country it will never be ruled by Americans and the British. It will only be ruled by Zimbabweans," he said.

"An outsider is only interested in causing confusion and animosity so that they can steal our wealth in broad daylight. Let there be peace, unity, love, and harmony among us. With this mantra, Zimbabwe will be great and nobody will dare to divide us."

Dr Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said the burden of Covid-19 was still present and urged people to get vaccinated and adhere to preventative regulations.

He said the country has over 8 million doses of vaccine in stock.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga called upon local authorities and their partners to ensure high waste collection frequency.

She said with an increasing population the community-holding bays have become hotspots for waste and breeding sites due to inconsistent refuse collection.

Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Barbra Rwodzi urged people to place litter in the designated points.

"In 2020 Covid-19 come but people remained resilient in cleaning the environment in small groups and homes. We continue raising awareness on cleaning and planting of trees," she said. "Littering is an indication that one cannot live in harmony with others."

Provincial education and publicist officer for the Environmental Management Agency Mr Maxwell Mupotsa said 660 trees were planted during the clean up and 500 trees were distributed to people at the event.

He said the thrust this year is the reduction of waste sources and increasing ventures in waste recycling.

"The President aspires to build resilient communities and this calls for local authorities to prioritise waste management as a job creation sector by sub-contracting activities to youths, women, and people with disabilities," he said.

"The growth of business centres has seen an increase in infrastructure development and there is a need to tally with sustainable waste management models.

"The agency notes with concern the huge deposits of diverse litter including disposable diapers which pose a health danger during this rainy season."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Maranatha learner collapses, dies during sports

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Why have Smith's prophetic words about Zimbabwe come to pass?

36 mins ago | 113 Views

Mt Darwin man killed, hanged on a tree

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Woman acquitted of killing husband during Valentine's Day fracas

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

National Foods hires Sikandar Raza as brand ambassador

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Amnesty International pleads with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Chamisa's 26 activists remanded to April 26

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Zanu-PF preparing for early polls'

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

6 die of diarrhoea in Harare

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe re-registers closed schools to absorb returnees' children

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe govt zeroes in on rogue teachers

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF gears up nationwide cell building and verification exercise

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

ZimCopter inventor still wants to fly

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

South African-based armed robbers, team up with locals to terrorise Harare residents

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Results for 4 961 0-Level cheats nullified

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe government denies Mnangagwa handed final delimitation report

14 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zanu-PF tussles with CCC in rural areas

14 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mubobobo man rubs manhood against woman in bank queue

14 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Otis 'The Flow' Fraser back in town

14 hrs ago | 545 Views

Birthday celebrations turn tragic

14 hrs ago | 885 Views

Man threatens to kill wife for cooking imboza

14 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimsec 2022 O'level results out

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

BCC confiscates 2 232kg of condemned meat

14 hrs ago | 150 Views

Polad gobbles millions in taxpayers' money

14 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe records US$2bn trade deficit for 2022

14 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to hit 40 tonnes

14 hrs ago | 49 Views

WATCH: Latest on ZEP holders in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 797 Views

'We are not yet On Air' Army backed NRTV says

17 hrs ago | 293 Views

Farmers embrace traditional grains

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Airforce of Zimbabwe warns against fake mass recruitment exercise

18 hrs ago | 262 Views

Two pilots die as aircraft crashes in Gweru

18 hrs ago | 787 Views

WATCH: Chigumba hands over final ZEC report to Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 873 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko mocks South Africans for staying in shacks

22 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Mine workers attack illegal miners

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

Business of Arts seminar for SADC artists planned

03 Feb 2023 at 09:16hrs | 106 Views

CCC leader distributes 45 letters to 45 Luveve Pastors on Chamisa birthday

03 Feb 2023 at 08:45hrs | 1374 Views

Passenger steals US$65 000 and flees into the bush

03 Feb 2023 at 08:35hrs | 2864 Views

Afri-USA Initiative to launch Mat North Investment guide

03 Feb 2023 at 07:39hrs | 381 Views

Former Zim health deputy minister denied conjugal rights by wife

03 Feb 2023 at 07:31hrs | 5079 Views

Lukashenko pushes for Zimbabwe - Mozambique economic ties

03 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 767 Views

Zanu-PF youth reads riot act

03 Feb 2023 at 07:24hrs | 587 Views

Energy Minister grilled over electricity crisis

03 Feb 2023 at 07:23hrs | 702 Views

Fake Zambian University recruitment agents target foreign students

03 Feb 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1058 Views

Chicken Slice say Chicken Inn are bullies

03 Feb 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1170 Views

ZBC workers demand US$ salaries, land

03 Feb 2023 at 07:07hrs | 660 Views

Health experts concern over govt's lazy approach to new COVID-19 wave

03 Feb 2023 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views

Soldier rapes girl (15) offers her US$1 for silence

03 Feb 2023 at 06:57hrs | 697 Views

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North starts campaigns for Mnangagwa

03 Feb 2023 at 06:54hrs | 198 Views

Councillors force premature Egodini Terminus opening

03 Feb 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1557 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days