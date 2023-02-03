Zanu-PF gears up nationwide cell building and verification exercise

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF provincial structures are set to convene Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meetings this weekend in readiness for the nationwide cell building and verification exercise scheduled to begin early next week.The revolutionary party is on a nationwide drive to mobilize five million votes ahead of the forthcoming harmonized elections this year.In a notice of its official Twitter handle, the Commissariat department said: "The National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha is requesting all provinces to convene PCC meetings either this weekend."Agenda will be discussions on preparations for a nationwide cell building and verification exercise scheduled to begin early next week."According to the notice, provinces are required to indicate to the commissariat department, which date between Saturday and Sunday they are going to hold the PCC meeting.Last year Zanu-PF introduced a National Cell Day, which will be celebrated annually to strengthen its grassroots, organisational and mass mobilisation units.This is part of the scaling up of the Revolutionary Party's mass mobilisation strategies as it gears for a resounding victory in the upcoming harmonised elections.