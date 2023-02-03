Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe re-registers closed schools to absorb returnees' children

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The returning learners will also undergo a stringent vetting process before they can be admitted into local schools, a top government official said yesterd

GOVERNMENT has started re-registering private schools that it had shut down last year saying the move would help accommodate thousands of South Africa-based pupils likely to join their parents coming back home following expiry of their Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) in June this year.

The returning learners will also undergo a stringent vetting process before they can be admitted into local schools, a top government official said yesterday.

The country, with a student population of six million, has a deficit of 3 000 schools.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro yesterday confirmed that government was regularising deregistered private schools to absorb the returning pupils.

"Processes are underway to put in place measures to adopt the learners into local schools," he said.

"We have those schools that we call non-governmental or private schools that are in the process of being registered and regularised, and government is building more schools. We are also encouraging private players to play their role and make sure we have enough schools to cater for the deficit, particularly in the highly-populated areas," he said.

Information ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said returning students would be assessed before enrolment.

In November 2021, the South African government announced that it would not extend the ZEPs issued in 2017 and ordered the permit holders to renew them following their expiry on December 31, 2021.

The deadline was further extended to end of June this year after only a few ZEP holders sought regularisation of their stay.

A total of 178 412 Zimbabwean nationals were granted exemptions in 2017. Zimbabwean ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi announced early this week that government had launched a mapping system to facilitate identification and transportation of the returnees.

Teachers' representatives said the returnees would exert pressure on the existing infrastructure.

"We already have a deficit of schools and teachers but more pupils are coming," Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said.

"We will have bloated classes. Resources like chairs, books and others will also be in shortage. We would have hoped that the government would engage its South African counterpart for a gradual returning of our people instead of a once-off flooding of returnees. We know that an additional number of learners will worsen the plight of learners in schools."

Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said: "No doubt those learners will be crammed in classes because already the teacher-pupil ratio was abnormally high. Teachers are very committed but government should now take this issue seriously to avoid worsening the situation."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Maranatha learner collapses, dies during sports

11 mins ago | 19 Views

Why have Smith's prophetic words about Zimbabwe come to pass?

43 mins ago | 137 Views

Mt Darwin man killed, hanged on a tree

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Woman acquitted of killing husband during Valentine's Day fracas

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

National Foods hires Sikandar Raza as brand ambassador

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Amnesty International pleads with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa's 26 activists remanded to April 26

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Zanu-PF preparing for early polls'

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

6 die of diarrhoea in Harare

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe govt zeroes in on rogue teachers

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF gears up nationwide cell building and verification exercise

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

ZimCopter inventor still wants to fly

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

South African-based armed robbers, team up with locals to terrorise Harare residents

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chiwenga demands plastic bottle deposits

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Results for 4 961 0-Level cheats nullified

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe government denies Mnangagwa handed final delimitation report

14 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zanu-PF tussles with CCC in rural areas

14 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mubobobo man rubs manhood against woman in bank queue

14 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Otis 'The Flow' Fraser back in town

14 hrs ago | 546 Views

Birthday celebrations turn tragic

14 hrs ago | 887 Views

Man threatens to kill wife for cooking imboza

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimsec 2022 O'level results out

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

BCC confiscates 2 232kg of condemned meat

14 hrs ago | 150 Views

Polad gobbles millions in taxpayers' money

14 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe records US$2bn trade deficit for 2022

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to hit 40 tonnes

14 hrs ago | 50 Views

WATCH: Latest on ZEP holders in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

'We are not yet On Air' Army backed NRTV says

17 hrs ago | 294 Views

Farmers embrace traditional grains

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Airforce of Zimbabwe warns against fake mass recruitment exercise

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Two pilots die as aircraft crashes in Gweru

18 hrs ago | 788 Views

WATCH: Chigumba hands over final ZEC report to Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko mocks South Africans for staying in shacks

22 hrs ago | 3248 Views

Mine workers attack illegal miners

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

Business of Arts seminar for SADC artists planned

03 Feb 2023 at 09:16hrs | 106 Views

CCC leader distributes 45 letters to 45 Luveve Pastors on Chamisa birthday

03 Feb 2023 at 08:45hrs | 1374 Views

Passenger steals US$65 000 and flees into the bush

03 Feb 2023 at 08:35hrs | 2869 Views

Afri-USA Initiative to launch Mat North Investment guide

03 Feb 2023 at 07:39hrs | 381 Views

Former Zim health deputy minister denied conjugal rights by wife

03 Feb 2023 at 07:31hrs | 5087 Views

Lukashenko pushes for Zimbabwe - Mozambique economic ties

03 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 767 Views

Zanu-PF youth reads riot act

03 Feb 2023 at 07:24hrs | 588 Views

Energy Minister grilled over electricity crisis

03 Feb 2023 at 07:23hrs | 703 Views

Fake Zambian University recruitment agents target foreign students

03 Feb 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1059 Views

Chicken Slice say Chicken Inn are bullies

03 Feb 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1170 Views

ZBC workers demand US$ salaries, land

03 Feb 2023 at 07:07hrs | 660 Views

Health experts concern over govt's lazy approach to new COVID-19 wave

03 Feb 2023 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views

Soldier rapes girl (15) offers her US$1 for silence

03 Feb 2023 at 06:57hrs | 698 Views

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North starts campaigns for Mnangagwa

03 Feb 2023 at 06:54hrs | 198 Views

Councillors force premature Egodini Terminus opening

03 Feb 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1561 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days