National Foods hires Sikandar Raza as brand ambassador

National Foods has engaged Chevron's star, Sikandar Raza as the brand ambassador for their new range of cereal products.The Pearlenta Nutri-Active range comprises a wide array of breakfast cereals including Instant Maize Porridge, Instant Cereal Crunchy and Smooth, corn flakes, bran flakes, and wholegrain flakes.NatFoods chief executive Mike Lashbrook said it was an honour to work with Raza in providing consumers with health-conscious products."Yes, it is correct that National Foods has engaged Sikandar Raza as a brand ambassador for the Pearlenta Nutri-Active range. This engagement is with immediate effect, from February 2023," he said."The Pearlenta Nutri-Active range aims to support the needs of consumers who lead healthy and active lives. As such, sports stars have been seen as great endorsers and supporters of the Pearlenta Nutri-Active brand."Previously the Gems, the Zimbabwean women's netball team, has endorsed the brand, and we feel that Sikandar is a fitting ambassador after his stellar exploits for the Zimbabwean cricket team in recent years."Raza was recently selected for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 team for the year 2022.In August last year, the Zimbabwe national cricket team star was named the ICC Men's Player of the Month, becoming the first Zimbabwean to scoop the prestigious accolade.He was also awarded a contract in this year's Indian Premier League.