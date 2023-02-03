Mt Darwin man killed, hanged on a tree

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Mount Darwin are hunting for suspected murderers who allegedly killed Previous Muchena (26) before hanging his body on a tree branch.

Sources close to investigations said the body was found on Monday with wounds on foot, chin and occiput."We are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of suspected murderers who killed Muchena before hanging his body on a tree branch in a bushy area near Churuma Business Centre in Mount Darwin," said the source.