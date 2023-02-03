Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ Lecturer's shenanigans with students exposed

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
A University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Media Lecturer Dr Teddy Mungwari is being accused of demanding sex from female students in exchange of giving distinctions.

This comes after Mungwari was exposed by a female students (name withheld ) which sent a WhatsApp message asking her for mjolo and was promised a distinction. The student turned him down and approached the relevant authority at the department of creative studies.

A reliable source told Bulawayo24.com that Mungwari already went under disciplinary action after the student handed over a screenshot and a letter to the institution.

"Dr Mungwari approached me saying that he wants sex with me and I turned him down", she said.

In a leaked WhatsApp message from the student Mungwari wanted to have sex with the student because his wife is in South Africa.

An investigation by Bulawayo24.com revealed that Mungwari was earlier dismissed at the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) and after he committed the same offence.

Students at CUT nicknamed Mungwari "Samatha" because of his behaviour.

Prior to that Mungwari committed the same offence at the UZ where he was suspended and is currently not conducting lecturer from both the postgraduate studies and the undergraduate studies.

A source from the institution said that Mungwari will no longer conduct lesson because of this matter.

"Since we have contracts we wait for recommendations from a panel who is conducting the disciplinary action," a source said.

Our news crew sent Mungwari questions via text message and called but he did not answer back until the time of publishing.

Teacher-Student relationship (regardless of the age) is illegal in many countries.

Source - Byo24News

