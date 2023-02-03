Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU-PF councillor bashed at graveyard

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago
ZANU PF Mazowe ward 16 councillor Munyaradzi Mutauri was humiliated and bashed at a funeral in Glendale where he wanted to give a speech recently.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Thursday were Patrick Chikonye (32) and Rony Wachi pleaded guilty to assault charges before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that on October 25 the duo barred their councillor from giving a speech at the graveyard at a funeral and gave him marching orders while shouting that they do not have a councillor in their ward.

They hit him with a wooden log on his back.

The duo was fined 30 000 each failure to pay would earn them three months behind bars.

Source - Byo24News

