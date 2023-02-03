Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa accepts David Mabuza resignation letter

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
South Africa Vice President David Dabede Mabuza has for the first time told South Africans that he has tendered his resignation to President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to pave way for ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who was elected at the party's December conference last year.

Mabuza who was addressing a funeral in Mpumalanga on Saturday said he had informed Ramaphosa that he has resigned as deputy president of the country.

"I am making space for the one elected at the conference because I can see he is also making a few moves. So now I am also in a rush to give them space. I spoke to the president and told him I would step down," Mabuza said.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

