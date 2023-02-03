Cop sells weed to schoolboy

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiweshe based cop who sold cannabis to a school boy together with her two investigating officers are in soup after they were dragged to Concession magistrates courts on Wednesday

Police officers from Chombira station Loveness Tsoorai, David Tawanda Hama Aaron Muza appeared before magistrate Charity Maunga.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Negomasha allege on January 31 a form four pupil at Nyachuru (name withheld) bought a twist of dagga from Tsoorai and went to school.He was caught smoking by the school head who accompanied the boy the the police station and filed a police report.Hama and Muza went to Tsoora's house and conducted a search 5 litres of full of dagga twists was discovered.On their way to police station they tempered with the dagga and only two twists were said to be Tsoorai's hence they fined her at station level.The fine triggered a public out cry leading to the arrest of the trio.The matter continues on February 10.