Cop sells weed to schoolboy

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Chiweshe based cop who sold cannabis to a school boy together with her two investigating officers are in soup after they were dragged to Concession magistrates courts on Wednesday 


Police officers from Chombira station   Loveness Tsoorai, David Tawanda Hama Aaron Muza appeared before magistrate  Charity Maunga.

Prosecutor  Munyaradzi Negomasha allege on January 31 a form four pupil at Nyachuru (name withheld) bought a twist of dagga from Tsoorai and went to school.

He was caught smoking by the school head who accompanied  the boy the the police station and filed a police report.

Hama and Muza went to Tsoora's house and conducted a search 5 litres of full of dagga twists was discovered.

On their way to police station they tempered with the dagga and only two twists were said to be Tsoorai's hence they fined her at station level.

The fine triggered a public out cry leading to the arrest of the trio.

The matter continues on February 10.

Source - Byo24news

