Man sodomises friend for ritual purposes

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A desperate move by a Bindura man to make money has landed him in trouble after he was dragged to court facing a sodomy charge.Enerst Denhere Chiheya (40) appeared before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.Prosecutor Victoria Choga alleged on January 7 at Saimona farm Bindura around 23:00 hours Chiheya was caught sodomising his friend by the informant who alerted neighbours and a police report was filed leading to his arrest.In his defence, Chiheya said he was advised by a traditional healer to sodomize so that he gets wealth."Your worship it was not my intention to commit this crime but l was advised by a traditional healer that if l do that l will get richer," Chaheya said.The matter continues on February 13.