Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man sodomises friend for ritual purposes

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A desperate move by a Bindura man to make money has landed him in trouble after he was dragged to court facing a sodomy charge.

Enerst Denhere Chiheya (40) appeared before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

Prosecutor Victoria Choga alleged on January 7 at Saimona farm Bindura around 23:00 hours Chiheya was caught sodomising his friend by the informant who alerted neighbours and a police report was filed leading to his arrest.

In his defence, Chiheya said he was advised by a traditional healer to sodomize so that he gets wealth.

"Your worship it was not my intention to commit this crime but l was advised by a traditional healer that if l do that l will get richer," Chaheya said.

The matter continues on February 13.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Diaspora keeps Zimbabwe afloat but no vote

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimra records forex revenue upsurge

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fearless editor who first exposed the Gukurahundi killings

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Commonwealth has appalling human rights record

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zec incompetence could lead to disputed elections

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Charamba justifies Emmerson Junior's presence at meeting with Belarus chefs

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mangwana, Charamba clash?

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Cop sells weed to schoolboy

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Wadyajena seeks release from remand over trial delay

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa accepts David Mabuza resignation letter

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

Surely, why study 10 subjects at school as if unsure of one's goals in life?

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

ZANU-PF councillor bashed at graveyard

7 hrs ago | 1190 Views

UZ Lecturer's shenanigans with students exposed

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Maranatha learner collapses, dies during sports

13 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Why have Smith's prophetic words about Zimbabwe come to pass?

13 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Mt Darwin man killed, hanged on a tree

15 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Woman acquitted of killing husband during Valentine's Day fracas

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

National Foods hires Sikandar Raza as brand ambassador

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Amnesty International pleads with Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chamisa's 26 activists remanded to April 26

16 hrs ago | 310 Views

'Zanu-PF preparing for early polls'

16 hrs ago | 536 Views

6 die of diarrhoea in Harare

16 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe re-registers closed schools to absorb returnees' children

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe govt zeroes in on rogue teachers

16 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF gears up nationwide cell building and verification exercise

16 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZimCopter inventor still wants to fly

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

South African-based armed robbers, team up with locals to terrorise Harare residents

16 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chiwenga demands plastic bottle deposits

16 hrs ago | 279 Views

Results for 4 961 0-Level cheats nullified

16 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe government denies Mnangagwa handed final delimitation report

03 Feb 2023 at 19:20hrs | 697 Views

Zanu-PF tussles with CCC in rural areas

03 Feb 2023 at 19:15hrs | 870 Views

Mubobobo man rubs manhood against woman in bank queue

03 Feb 2023 at 19:15hrs | 1884 Views

Otis 'The Flow' Fraser back in town

03 Feb 2023 at 19:15hrs | 630 Views

Birthday celebrations turn tragic

03 Feb 2023 at 19:14hrs | 1045 Views

Man threatens to kill wife for cooking imboza

03 Feb 2023 at 19:14hrs | 646 Views

Zimsec 2022 O'level results out

03 Feb 2023 at 19:14hrs | 308 Views

BCC confiscates 2 232kg of condemned meat

03 Feb 2023 at 19:13hrs | 213 Views

Polad gobbles millions in taxpayers' money

03 Feb 2023 at 19:13hrs | 197 Views

Zimbabwe records US$2bn trade deficit for 2022

03 Feb 2023 at 19:12hrs | 120 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to hit 40 tonnes

03 Feb 2023 at 19:11hrs | 82 Views

WATCH: Latest on ZEP holders in South Africa

03 Feb 2023 at 17:32hrs | 930 Views

'We are not yet On Air' Army backed NRTV says

03 Feb 2023 at 16:22hrs | 337 Views

Farmers embrace traditional grains

03 Feb 2023 at 16:11hrs | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days