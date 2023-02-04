Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Peter Ndlovu struggling to pay maintenance for his 13 children?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Mamelodi Sundowns team manager Peter Ndlovu might have dodged a financial bullet after the Johannesburg High Court reduced the amount of child support one of the mothers of his 13 children was demanding.

Ndlovu had been ordered by a lower court to pay almost R30 000 after the mother of two of his children approached the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court last year.

The mother, who cannot be named, to protect the identity of their children. was demanding R29,845 per month from the former player. Ndlovu appealed that order In June last year, asking the cotta to reduce the amount. He told the court that the maintenance the mother of two was demanding would be detrimental to his 11 other children he pays maintenance for.

GARNISHEE ORDER

The high court subsequently granted the mother R12 000 in maintenance and ordered that it be deducted from Ndlovu's salary.

"I have 13 children, including the two with the first respondent, the former Zimbabwean international told the court.

"I am obliged to contribute and see to the maintenance of all my 13 children.

"I earn a monthly salary which is utilised for my own living expenses, needs, necessities and liabilities, as well as to to contribute to my dependants' expenses and other obligations.

"I can simply not afford a deduction of R29845 per month from my salary," read the 49•year-old, court application.

He said the mother had approached the Johannesburg Magistrates Court without alerting him to the legal proceedings.

"I approached the maintenance court at the earliest opportunity given my work commitments - on June 10 2021 - in order to establish how the order was obtained without my having any knowledge of the proceedings and to determine how the arrears were calculated," he wrote in his court papers.

According to the court order, Ndlovu was already more than R94 000 in maintenance arrears. The former striker, who played for UK clubs Sheffield United, Coventry City and Birmingham City before joining Sundowns when he retired, said there was never any meaningful relationship with the mother, apart from the two encounters that remitted in the birth of the children.

NO COMMUNICATION

As a result of these encounters, two minor children were born between the respondent and me.

"I" was not informed by the respondent about the pregnancies or the subsequent births of our children.

"The list I heard of the children was when she instituted maintenance proceeding against me in 2016.

"Them is no communication between the respondent and me. We share no relationship and there is no contact between us," he told the court.

"He also said he had no contact with the children, as their mother was denying him access to them.

Ndlovu was approached by City Press for comment, and he asked for the questions to be sent to via text, and had not responded going to print.


Source - City Press

Must Read

Saviour Kasukuwere: The visionary leader Zimbabwe needs

11 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine

13 hrs ago | 969 Views

'Zambian leader will not change SADC stance on Zimbabwe polls'

13 hrs ago | 1415 Views

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

13 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

13 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

13 hrs ago | 922 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

13 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

13 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

13 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

13 hrs ago | 87 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

13 hrs ago | 159 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

15 hrs ago | 121 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

04 Feb 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1049 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

04 Feb 2023 at 20:16hrs | 1105 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

04 Feb 2023 at 20:15hrs | 706 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

04 Feb 2023 at 20:14hrs | 513 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

04 Feb 2023 at 20:13hrs | 796 Views

Diaspora keeps Zimbabwe afloat but no vote

04 Feb 2023 at 20:12hrs | 349 Views

Zimra records forex revenue upsurge

04 Feb 2023 at 20:11hrs | 183 Views

Fearless editor who first exposed the Gukurahundi killings

04 Feb 2023 at 20:11hrs | 504 Views

Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe

04 Feb 2023 at 20:10hrs | 214 Views

Man sodomises friend for ritual purposes

04 Feb 2023 at 20:08hrs | 527 Views

Commonwealth has appalling human rights record

04 Feb 2023 at 20:07hrs | 68 Views

Zec incompetence could lead to disputed elections

04 Feb 2023 at 20:03hrs | 134 Views

Charamba justifies Emmerson Junior's presence at meeting with Belarus chefs

04 Feb 2023 at 20:01hrs | 527 Views

Mangwana, Charamba clash?

04 Feb 2023 at 19:58hrs | 566 Views

Cop sells weed to schoolboy

04 Feb 2023 at 19:58hrs | 371 Views

Wadyajena seeks release from remand over trial delay

04 Feb 2023 at 19:58hrs | 123 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa accepts David Mabuza resignation letter

04 Feb 2023 at 17:50hrs | 1280 Views

Surely, why study 10 subjects at school as if unsure of one's goals in life?

04 Feb 2023 at 16:39hrs | 2712 Views

ZANU-PF councillor bashed at graveyard

04 Feb 2023 at 14:47hrs | 1734 Views

UZ Lecturer's shenanigans with students exposed

04 Feb 2023 at 14:45hrs | 1566 Views

Maranatha learner collapses, dies during sports

04 Feb 2023 at 09:20hrs | 1269 Views

Why have Smith's prophetic words about Zimbabwe come to pass?

04 Feb 2023 at 08:48hrs | 3607 Views

Mt Darwin man killed, hanged on a tree

04 Feb 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1198 Views

Woman acquitted of killing husband during Valentine's Day fracas

04 Feb 2023 at 06:21hrs | 823 Views

National Foods hires Sikandar Raza as brand ambassador

04 Feb 2023 at 06:20hrs | 331 Views

Amnesty International pleads with Mnangagwa

04 Feb 2023 at 06:18hrs | 1529 Views

Chamisa's 26 activists remanded to April 26

04 Feb 2023 at 06:18hrs | 329 Views

'Zanu-PF preparing for early polls'

04 Feb 2023 at 06:17hrs | 585 Views

6 die of diarrhoea in Harare

04 Feb 2023 at 06:17hrs | 174 Views

Making the most of a small bedroom: Space-saving furniture ideas

04 Feb 2023 at 06:16hrs | 169 Views

Zimbabwe re-registers closed schools to absorb returnees' children

04 Feb 2023 at 06:16hrs | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days