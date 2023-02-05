Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HUGE black snake is scaring people at the traffic light controlled intersection along Robert Mugabe Way and 12th Avenue in Bulawayo.The fact that the snake is dead, is not making a difference as most people who see it scream and run away.A news crew came across the snake which some onlookers said was a Black Mamba, near a dust bin at the intersection this afternoon. Some people said it has been there since morning.Scary snake was dumped next to a bin along 12th Ave and R Mugabe WayCurious residents are going to the scene as images of the reptile are going viral. Only the rain that is falling in the area could be preventing a huge crowd from gathering.