Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko secured eight bilateral agreements in agriculture, education and economic co-operation with Zimbabwe.

BELARUS has taken advantage of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and the Russia-Ukrain war's negative impact on global agriculture to secure multi-million bilateral agreements with Zimbabwe.

Last week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko secured eight bilateral agreements in agriculture, education and economic co-operation with Zimbabwe.

Zanu-PF party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said this was a move to bust sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Belarus is one of the top wealthiest countries in the world; it is in the top 50 for a population of nine million. They are in Central Europe ... they have done very well in agriculture and mechanisation," Mutsvangwa said during a Press conference.

"There is a perverse aspect about sanctions which affect business interests of those who host them. If you ask Zimbabweans about the tractor they would ideally have in their fields, they will probably say they want a John Deere, Massey Ferguson or a New Holland.

"Now because of sanctions, there are other countries which also handle the business of agriculture and machinery which have since seen an opportunity forfeited by the sanctioning countries. Belarus has moved to fill in the void in agricultural machinery. We probably need between 30 000 to 40 000 tractors for Zimbabwe to operate as an agro-industrial country."

Lukashenko on Tuesday offered Zimbabwe a total of 1 635 tractors, 16 combine harvesters, as well as boom sprayers as part of the agricultural mechanisation programme worth around US$66 million.

Analysts view the deals as shady, given their secrecy, especially after recent allegations that government had reportedly directed local authorities to purchase fire engines from Belarus at inflated prices.

Political analyst Effie Ncube said Zimbabwe is too weak politically and economically to negotiate meaningful contracts with developed countries to its advantage. "As a result, too many of the so-called mega deals are lopsided in favour of other countries. The same is true with regards to its deals with Belarus. By now we all know that we need every country on earth," Ncube said.

"The idea that you can look east, west, north or south to the exclusion of other countries is politically and economically unsound. Our troubles are too deep to be saved by Belarus without other countries."

Another political commentator Vivid Gwede said: "In the bigger scheme of things on the international stage, or even in Europe, Belarus is not a key player. Thus the relationship with Zimbabwe will simply score some symbolic points against the Western bloc, which treats both regimes as pariahs."



Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

ChitimachaED song released

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

RBZ to issue gold coins on demand

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF cell verification meetings continue

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Govt goes all out to complete Lupane Hospital

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe starts stockpiling lithium, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 514 Views

Waverley Blankets ownership wrangle: trial begins under private prosecution

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

Peter Ndlovu struggling to pay maintenance for his 13 children?

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere: The visionary leader Zimbabwe needs

20 hrs ago | 1891 Views

Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine

22 hrs ago | 1174 Views

'Zambian leader will not change SADC stance on Zimbabwe polls'

22 hrs ago | 1855 Views

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

22 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

22 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

23 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

23 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

23 hrs ago | 284 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

23 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

23 hrs ago | 57 Views

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

23 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

23 hrs ago | 175 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

05 Feb 2023 at 06:31hrs | 141 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

04 Feb 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1082 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

04 Feb 2023 at 20:16hrs | 1217 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

04 Feb 2023 at 20:15hrs | 725 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

04 Feb 2023 at 20:14hrs | 551 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

04 Feb 2023 at 20:13hrs | 831 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days