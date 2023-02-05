Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

by Paul Ndou
4 hrs ago | Views
Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, who was accused of fraud has been set free pending completion of investigations after a Harare court granted his application for refusal for further remand.

Harare magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere removed Wadyajena, former Cottco bosses Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai together with Chiedza Danha who were accused of defrauding Cottco of more than 5 million United States dollars on remand this Monday.

This comes after the five filed an application for refusal of further remand arguing that the State had failed to proceed to trial within a reasonable time.

In his ruling Mr  Manuwere  noted that the State arrested the accused persons to investigate and it is not known when the State will be able to get the documents it's basing it's case on from other jurisdictions like Mauritius and Netherlands.
One of the lawyers, Mr Oliver Marwa explains what the ruling means.

"What this means is that our clients have essentially been acquitted by the court because they have no evidence since they want to go to other jurisdictions. So the State will proceed by way of summons when they are ready.''

Wadyajena and his co-accused were on remand for over six months.
They were accused of defrauding Cottco of more than five million United States dollars.
The State will proceed by way of summons when they complete investigations.

When Wadyajena and company were arrested, ZACC had initially bragged that they had investigated and discovered evidence so overwhelming that it warranted them attaching the assets of the legislator including 27 fuel trucks, a Lamborghini Urus which had been paid for a year prior to any transaction with COTTCO and a BMW X6M which Wadyajena purchased in 2012 but shockingly attached as part of proceeds of a 2019 allegedly crime. ZACC however was never able to show the court any evidence of a fraud or money laundering over the course of six months, giving credence to defence lawyers' claims that this was nothing but a laughably executed political witch hunt. Legal experts agree that the initial documents placed before the courts would never have met the normal threshold for arrest or prosecution if ZACC did not have extraordinary powers that allow it to circumvent and intimidate normal legal procedure.

According to various sources and online reports, the arrest of Wadyajena emanated from a factional political battle, allegedly spearheaded by his rivals where the now disgraced former ZACC Commissioner John Makamure was used as a pawn. Wadyajena was targeted because of his closeness to the President, with the four innocent co-accused being reduced to collateral damage.

Makamure who was working with other rogue elements within ZACC to compromise the President's bid for a second term by painting the Party as riddled by corrupt elements, is well known to be aligned with the now crippled and insignificant anti Mnangagwa faction and who runs an American funded NGO targeting perceived abuse of funds by Government. Makamure was also discovered to be running a campaign to challenge Wadyajena for his seat in Nembudziya which presented a clear and brazen conflict of interest.

As if to prove the claims that he was a political target, shortly after Wadyajena arrest, some members of Midlands PCC quickly moved to have him expelled from ZANU-PF and it's reported that the President was made aware of the machinations and acted to protect him. It is further reported that a few days later, Parliament tried to remove him from his role as Chairperson of the powerful Agriculture Committee, but curiously the President sent him to UK and Germany the following week on parliament business in a strong show of support. Despite calls for him to step down, Wadyajena remained adamant that he was a political target and refused to comply with his conspirators wishes, some say he did so with full knowledge his innocence was both believed and therefore protected by the highest powers of the land.

Instead of Wadyajena going to jail as he had envisaged, Makamure himself is now the one  facing criminal charges according to his charge sheet after the President announced a tribunal to investigate Makamure. All indications are that with the level of seriousness of the charges, the former Commissioner may be a guest for a long time at Chikurubi.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

12 hrs ago | 750 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 4385 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

15 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

15 hrs ago | 1467 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

15 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

15 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

15 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

15 hrs ago | 2542 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

15 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

15 hrs ago | 446 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

15 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

15 hrs ago | 583 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

15 hrs ago | 801 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

15 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

15 hrs ago | 221 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

15 hrs ago | 257 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

15 hrs ago | 171 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

15 hrs ago | 4679 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

15 hrs ago | 70 Views

ChitimachaED song released

15 hrs ago | 224 Views

RBZ to issue gold coins on demand

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF cell verification meetings continue

15 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt goes all out to complete Lupane Hospital

20 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe starts stockpiling lithium, says Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Waverley Blankets ownership wrangle: trial begins under private prosecution

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

Peter Ndlovu struggling to pay maintenance for his 13 children?

05 Feb 2023 at 19:43hrs | 3394 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere: The visionary leader Zimbabwe needs

05 Feb 2023 at 10:31hrs | 2271 Views

Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine

05 Feb 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1346 Views

'Zambian leader will not change SADC stance on Zimbabwe polls'

05 Feb 2023 at 09:15hrs | 2236 Views

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

05 Feb 2023 at 08:51hrs | 2752 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

05 Feb 2023 at 08:31hrs | 1564 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

05 Feb 2023 at 08:30hrs | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

05 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 4122 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

05 Feb 2023 at 08:29hrs | 1266 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

05 Feb 2023 at 08:28hrs | 455 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

05 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 291 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

05 Feb 2023 at 08:27hrs | 723 Views

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

05 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 395 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

05 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 145 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

05 Feb 2023 at 08:26hrs | 114 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

05 Feb 2023 at 08:25hrs | 70 Views

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

05 Feb 2023 at 08:25hrs | 401 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

05 Feb 2023 at 08:25hrs | 219 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

05 Feb 2023 at 06:31hrs | 173 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

04 Feb 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days