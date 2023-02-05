WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Sello Julius Malema has threatened to take over all the hijacked buildings in Johannesburg and to clean up the town accusing people who stay there of land damage.Malema who was addressing the EFF Gauteng Provincial Plenum on weekend said, "Hillbrow must be restored to its glory we must reclaim our buildings in the city of Johannesburg, land exploration is not land Damage."Malema said his statements should not be misread as if the party is claiming building from foreigners but from criminals.Listen to the video below: