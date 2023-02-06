Latest News Editor's Choice


Killer cop back in court

by Staff reporter
JAISON Muvevi, accused of killing four people including a police officer, was yesterday back in court for routine remand pending indictment to the High Court for trial on charges of murder.

Muvevi was remanded to February 20 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He is charged with four counts of murder and two other counts of attempted murder after he also allegedly shot and injured a police officer in Hwedza before shooting at another man in Mutare, whom he narrowly missed.

He was not asked to plead to the charges.

According to the State, Muvevi killed Nyarai Round (33) of Domboshava, Chrispen Kanerusine (48) of Hwedza, the officer-in-charge of Hwedza Police station Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) and 27-year-old Munashe Majani, who was a barman at Ruzema Bottlestore, Mukamba Business Centre, Hwedza.

Muvevi allegedly attempted to kill Tendai Mugova, a police officer at Hwedza Camp and Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High School as he sought to escape to Mozambique.

It is the State's case that on November 19 last year at around 9.30pm, Nyasha Eusen was in the company of Mr Round at Clan Court in Eastlea, Harare. Muvevi approached the pair, pulled out his pistol and shot Mr Round once on the head for no apparent reason.

Eusen tried to run away, but was caught and forced into a Toyota Allion sedan.

Muvevi then drove to Huruyadzo Shopping Centre in St Mary's, Chitungwiza, with two other men where Eusen managed to escape.

On January 13 this year, at around midday, Madzibaba Kanerusine, who was the leader of Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Church, was at the church shrine with other congregants.

Muvevi arrived in the company of Shupikai Muvevi and was ushered into the shrine by senior church members, who gave him a white wrapping cloth to cover himself since his dress was deemed inappropriate for the shrine.

Muvevi joined other congregates while Madzibaba Kanerusine was preaching, but after two minutes went to his car, gabbed a gun, hit it under the garment and shot Madzibaba Kanerusine in the head.

Muvevi then sped off. The shooting was reported to ZRP Hwedza where the late Insp Hove was the officer-in-charge. He mobilised a team of police officers and left ZRP Hwedza for Negombwe Village but as they were driving along Hwedza-Murambinda Road, they spotted Muvevi parked at the 25km peg talking to an unidentified man.

Police officers blocked his vehicle and as they were getting out of their car, Muvevi opened fire and shot Insp Hove thrice in the head while he was seated in the passenger seat.

He also allegedly shot Detective Constable Tendai Mugova three times on the pelvis and abdomen, leaving him seriously injured, according to the charge sheet.

Other police officers ran for cover, but are reported to have dropped an FN rifle with a magazine and 10 rounds and a CZ pistol.

Muvevi then drove to Mukamba Business Centre where he went to Ruzema Bottle Store. He saw Mr Majani outside the bar in the company of Given Pambeni and Tinashe Musangano. Muvevi is said to have called Majani over and had a brief chat with him before shooting him.

Muvevi sped off heading towards Mutare. On January 14, he went to Mutare Boys High School almost on the border where he confronted Mr Nyahwema and fired three shots towards him after he refused to give him food. He missed him.

Muvevi then skipped the border into Mozambique where he was arrested on January 15 before being sent back to Zimbabwe.

Source - The Herald

