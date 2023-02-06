Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club's teenage sensation Prince Ndlovu has attracted interest from Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 who have invited him for a month-long trial.According to an invitation letter signed by HNK Vukovar 1991 president Ivan Strek, Ndlovu is expected in Croatia by Friday, February 10.The Croatian club, which competes in the National League said Ndlovu's trial will end on March 9.Being a minor, Strek said Samson Kabwe and Nduduzo Sibanda will accompany Ndlovu who turned 17 years old last month for the trial stint. Kabwe and Sibanda are travelling as the player's coach and administrator, an indication that the pair could be facilitators of the deal.While Highlanders communications officer, Nozibelo Maphosa claimed that the player was back in the country after attending to some personal matters, this publication has it on good authority that the young winger is headed for the European country.Sources within Highlanders said the player, who left the country a fortnight ago has been training with Orlando Pirates while waiting for his visa."Prince should be leaving South Africa anytime this week as the invitation clearly states that he has to be in Croatia not later than 10 February 2023. He has been in South Africa for the last two weeks and the club, through the relations it established with Orlando Pirates has asked that Prince trains at the Buccaneers while processing his visa to keep fit," said the source.Ndlovu, who made his debut for Highlanders' senior team in July last year following his promotion from the club's developmental side Bosso-90 showed some flashes of brilliance in the brief minutes he played in the 3-0 win against Manica Diamonds.Highlanders coach Baltermar Brito took a bold step introducing the 16-year-old midfielder Ndlovu in the 77th minute for Darlington Mukuli when Bosso were leading 3-0. The youngster, a learner at Mzilikazi High School at the time got a standing ovation from the Bosso fans who were keen on seeing new talent.Ndlovu didn't disappoint with some fine touches on the ball and had he calmed his nerves, he could have scored on his debut as he twice came face to face with Manica Diamonds goalie Joram Muchambo.Ndlovu sent Bosso fans into a frenzy when he controlled the ball, overstepped as he dribbled past Talent Chamboko before playing a one-two with Washington Navaya to come face to face with Muchambo only to shoot wide.Brito was impressed with Ndlovu's quality."We signed the boy because he has quality and it doesn't matter the game, he can play. I'm happy that his teammates did well to support him and make his debut enjoyable," Brito said after Ndlovu's debut.Prince Ndlovu replacing Darlington Mukuli to make his Highlanders debutMany have likened the youngster to the legendary Peter Ndlovu, who made his Highlanders debut while still at Mzilikazi High School. The teenager might just emulate the former Zimbabwe Warriors captain by securing a move to Europe at such a young age should things work out for him in Croatia.