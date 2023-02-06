Latest News Editor's Choice


No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago
THE Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) has maintained the 2022 Grade Seven examination fees figure with parents or guardians set to pay US$29 for all subjects while Government subsidizes the fees with US$36 for the US$65 fees.

The amount should be paid in both foreign and local currency based on the March 3 interbank rate.

"Please be advised that the examination fees for 2023 is US$65 for all subjects. Government will contribute US$36 for candidates in public schools while parents and guardians will pay US$29.

Candidates from private schools and colleges will pay the full cost of US$65 as examination fees for the year," said Zimsec in a statement.

The examinations body spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said the termly figure will be US$10.

"We are basically using the same fees structure as that of last year. If a parent or guardian wants to pay the whole amount once, they will fork out US$29, between March 3 and March 10. If one decides to pay in instalments, they will pay US$10 per term," said Ms Dlamini.



Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days