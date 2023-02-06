Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
FORMER Primary and Secondary education minister and lawyer David Coltart has reproached African governments for arbitrarily clamping down dissenting political voices.

Contributing last week to a Twitter discussion on human rights violations in Africa, which was hosted by a Germany-based lawyer only identified as Nalowa, Coltart said abductions and forced disappearances were among tools used by governments to deal with opponents.

"Arbitrary arrest is the first tool that governments across continents often use to clamp down on human rights and human rights defenders. There are other tools that they use such as abductions and forced disappearances," he said.

"An arrested person has to be informed of the reasons for arrest at the time of arrest. The charges brought against them must be brought promptly before the courts of law. They have a right to bail, but it has repeatedly been violated in Zimbabwe."

He said the jailing of political opponents like Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala (Citizens Coalition for Change) is a clear violation of human rights as Sikhala has been detained for more than 200 days and denied bail.

"We have seen repeated arrests of doctors, nurses and teachers in Zimbabwe who are merely asking for a living wage. Professionals like lawyers fall victim to arbitrary arrests while trying to defend their clients," he said.

Speaking during the same discussion, Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Musa Kika said: "The Zimbabwean government has been abusing the criminal justice system to punish dissent. They have been identifying individuals that they think are fighting them or standing for things that do not want to be supported at a particular moment, including political opposition and civic activists. They arrest them arbitrarily. Bail is a right, according to the Constitution, unless there are extenuating circumstances. Courts have been manipulated to deny bail on certain individuals depending on where they come from."

He said the entire criminal justice system, which includes the Judicial Service Commission, the National Prosecuting Authority and the police has been manipulated to persecute and punish individuals without conviction.

"The government must desist from abusing the criminal justice system and manipulating that system to punish critics. Government must be open to dissent and respect the rule of law," Kika said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

18 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

18 mins ago | 68 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

19 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

19 mins ago | 29 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

20 mins ago | 20 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

20 mins ago | 50 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

21 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

22 mins ago | 35 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

23 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

23 mins ago | 8 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

24 mins ago | 25 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

26 mins ago | 33 Views

Killer cop back in court

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

27 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

27 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

12 hrs ago | 2073 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

13 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

21 hrs ago | 903 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5140 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1825 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1623 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2251 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1641 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1403 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2840 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 396 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 472 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 617 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 347 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 906 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 252 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 302 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 184 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 6260 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 74 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days