Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
IN a surprise about turn Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda has supported the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s preliminary delimitation report saying all processes to produce the report were done above board.

This is despite the parliamentary ad hoc committee tasked recently to analyse the report having poked holes in the document describing it as flawed and that the processes followed in its crafting were ultra vires the national Constitution.

In his response to a Constitutional Court application by Zanu-PF activist Tonderai Chidawa, who had demanded that the report be investigated first by Parliament, Jacob Mudenda said the august House was not obliged to investigate the report.

Chidawa had demanded that the proceedings that took place in Parliament since the tabling of the preliminary delimitation report on January 6 should be nullified as they failed to comply with the Constitution.

Only two out of nine Zec commissioners signed the preliminary delimitation report due to alleged divisions at the electoral management body.

Chidawa argued that the draft report was overwhelmingly rejected by seven of the nine Zec commissioners, and should not have been forwarded to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who also later made his recommendations for its overhaul.

Mudenda said what Chidawa was asking Parliament to do is unconstitutional.

"Parliament was not required to conduct any investigations under section 161(8) of the Constitution, other than to consider or analyse the report which the President caused to be laid before it in terms of section 161(7) of the Constitution. The document, which is allegedly authored by the seven Zec commissioners, did not disown the preliminary delimitation report," he said in his response.

"It is more of an expression of opinion by the seven commissioners and they never affirmed that the delimitation exercise was hijacked by one or two commissioners as alleged, or at all. Their opinion is that the delimitation exercise was not people-centred, and that the format of the report was difficult to understand; issues which Parliament could also pick by considering the same report under section 161(8) of the Constitution."

Mudenda also said Parliament had no authority to halt or stop a process which had commenced under section 161(7) of the Constitution as it would have been unconstitutional to do so.

He said Chidawa's application was rushed and was unlawfully before the courts.

"In view of this, the honourable court should not entertain this matter as it will end up interfering with other arms or departments of government," Mudenda said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

17 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

18 mins ago | 66 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

20 mins ago | 50 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

20 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

22 mins ago | 34 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

22 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

23 mins ago | 10 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

23 mins ago | 25 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

24 mins ago | 10 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Killer cop back in court

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

12 hrs ago | 2073 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

13 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

21 hrs ago | 903 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5140 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1825 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1623 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2251 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1640 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1403 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2839 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 396 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 472 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 617 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 347 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 906 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 252 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 302 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 184 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 6258 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 74 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days