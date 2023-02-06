Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
SMALL and Medium Enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni says female politicians are struggling to get into top positions compared to their male counterparts, which is why female legislators occupy less than 50% parliamentary seats.

Nyoni told a visiting Malawian delegation yesterday that the country's Constitution requires that gender parity should be observed in Parliament and Cabinet.

She said deep-seated patriarchy and political violence have legitimised masculinised nationalist politics.

The Malawi Women's Parliamentary Caucus paid a courtesy call on Nyoni to discuss challenges that women are facing in politics.

"Women need to strike a balance within their multiple roles as mothers, wives, leaders and professionals, and this presents a great challenge for them in politics as they have very limited time for accomplishing their roles," Nyoni said.

"Another major challenge is lack of material resources to launch strong campaigns as their male counterparts. Women often pull out of campaigns for decision-making positions because of politically-motivated gender-based violence or the threat of such.

"While women leaders work very hard within their constituencies to support fellow women and communities, they continue to face a myriad of challenges, among (them being) lack of financial resources to effectively support the projects they would have initiated."

Nyoni said there was need to ensure the Women's Parliamentary Caucus empowers female leaders to increase their participation in politics.

"As parliamentary caucuses in the region, we need to champion women empowerment and to push for the 50/50 representation of women in decision-making positions in all the facets of life."

She, however, noted that the country had made significant efforts in promoting gender parity.

"We are going to convene our multi-party gender conference on women's political participation on February 9 and this conference's objective is to proffer various strategies that women can employ to push for equal representation in political decision-making positions. In addition, we are also going to launch the Strategy for Women in Leadership and Decision-Making Positions," she added.

Malawi Parliament Women's Caucus chairperson Roseby Gama Gadama said her country was also struggling to increase political participation of women.

"This visit could help shed light on how women from both countries can work together to gain equity," she said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

17 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

18 mins ago | 66 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

20 mins ago | 50 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

20 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

22 mins ago | 34 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

22 mins ago | 9 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

23 mins ago | 8 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

23 mins ago | 25 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

24 mins ago | 10 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Killer cop back in court

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

12 hrs ago | 2073 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

13 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

21 hrs ago | 903 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5140 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1825 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1623 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2251 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1640 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1403 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2839 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 396 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 472 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 617 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 347 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 906 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 252 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 302 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 184 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 6258 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 74 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days