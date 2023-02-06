Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
NEWLY elected Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) president Rumbidzai Matambo has suggested that the country's law curricula must be revised to satisfy new industry trends.

Matambo says recent law graduates seem to be out of touch with new trends in the legal profession.

Speaking to journalists after paying a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda yesterday, Matambo said: "The purpose of the visit was to introduce the LSZ's new leadership. As of February 1, LSZ had a new president and vice president (Lison Ncube) in line with our constitution. We also met to discuss areas of cooperation and areas of mutual interest between the legal profession and Parliament."

She said LSZ will be working on developing the legal education system in Zimbabwe.

"The current one is a bit outdated. We now have more law schools and graduates. We feel the system needs to be looked at again and revamped and get aligned with current trends. We will also be cooperating on the alignment of laws with the Constitution," she said.

"We are generally looking at degrees from universities to see if they are meeting the demands of the ultimate consumers – legal practitioners and government departments. The idea is to bring together all stakeholders in the legal education sector to discuss that and also look at post graduate training qualifications and in-house training."

She indicated that consumers of the legal profession are complaining that graduates being churned out are of low standards.

Some of the universities that teach law are the University of Zimbabwe, Great Zimbabwe University and the Midlands State University.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

17 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

18 mins ago | 66 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

20 mins ago | 50 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

20 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

22 mins ago | 34 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

23 mins ago | 8 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

23 mins ago | 25 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

24 mins ago | 10 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Killer cop back in court

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

12 hrs ago | 2073 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

13 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

21 hrs ago | 903 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5140 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1825 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1623 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2251 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1640 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1403 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2839 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 396 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 472 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 617 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 347 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 906 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 252 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 302 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 184 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 6258 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 74 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days