Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) pulled a shocker yesterday after it released the 2022 Ordinary Level results for Mukaro and Silveira high schools in Masvingo, a few days after withholding them over cheating allegations. Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dlamini confirmed the development.

"The results were released this morning. There were checks that were still being made, hence they were not released last Friday. All schools have now received results and candidates who have been identified have had their results withheld. But there has not been a drop on the nullified results, it remains 4 961," Dlamini said.

Last week, Zimsec withheld results of the 4 961 candidates amid allegations of cheating following a massive countrywide examination papers leak during last year's end of year examinations.

In a circular at the weekend, Mukaro school headmistress, one Marumanadzo told parents that she was shocked by the withdrawal of results for all students at her school.

Teachers unions told NewsDay that the eventual release of the results confirmed the fall of standards at the country's examinations body.

Educators Union of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Munodawafa said: "I think this is a circus and it's not even funny. This just confirms the deteriorated standards at Zimsec, and it affects the credibility of Zimbabwe's education system. I am surprised that heads haven't rolled yet at Zimsec, or at least resignation letters from the board to administration staff."

Munodawafa said there was need for Zimsec to explain what had influenced release of the results and the factors that determined withholding of other students' results.

"What instrument is being used? There are more questions than answers. Zimsec's actions have been reckless from the leakages of the first paper. We would like to implore Parliament to suspend and investigate the Zimsec board and management. All stakeholders are owed answers," he said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

